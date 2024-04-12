I Live in NYC but Visit Miami and L.A. Often, 5 Staples I'd Wear In All 3 Cities

By Sierra Mayhew
There’s nothing I love more than living in New York but if you know one thing about New Yorkers it’s that they’re always on the road. Hungry to see the world, we tend to make our way in and out of JFK on the regular. In the past few years, I’ve grown an affinity for the other big cities in the US—specifically Los Angeles and Miami.

I’ve decided to set a standard for myself. I aim to visit Miami between 3-4 times a year and L.A. at least twice. Spending time and making friends in all three of these big cities has given me the opportunity to find a love for their cultures and most importantly their personal style. While you’ll find a lot more casual and simple attire in Los Angeles, you’ll find a splash of color and prints when you go to Miami. Below, I’ve rounded up the 5 staples that are so good, I’d wear them in all 3 cities.

1. Leather Jackets

The staple that truly makes sense in all 3 of my favorite domestic cities is absolutely the leather jacket. This staple is bigger than it’s ever been this year and it’s the first thing in my suitcase when I’m traveling there. When I sometimes visit other cities, I feel like an outsiders wearing head to toe leather but NYC, Miami and L.A. will always have an appreciation for it.

Bomber Jacket With Shoulder Pads
H&M
Bomber Jacket With Shoulder Pads

Regina Rhinestone Faux Leather Jacket
Cinq à Sept
Regina Rhinestone Faux Leather Jacket

Time and Tru Women's Asymmetrical Faux Leather Jacket, Sizes Xs-3x
Time and Tru
Asymmetrical Faux Leather Jacket

Mathis Faux Leather Jacket
Rails
Mathis Faux Leather Jacket

Max Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Free People
Max Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Topshop
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

2. Statement Belts

Nothing completes an outfit for me quite like a statement leather belt. I’ve been able to make a dress I’ve worn a hundred times over feel brand new just by throwing on a belt that pulls my look together. When I’m packing for a trip and want to be able to reinvent something in my closet, a cool belt is a must have.

Leather Floral Buckle Belt
Cynthia Rowley
Leather Floral Buckle Belt

Benny Studded Suede Belt
Khaite
Benny Studded Suede Belt

Heart of Hearts Belt
Free People
Heart of Hearts Belt

Emilia Leather Belt
B-Low the Belt
Emilia Leather Belt

Flower and Pearl Belt
Ettika
Flower and Pearl Belt

3. Wide Leg Jeans

At this point, everyone is in the loop when it comes to the topic of wide leg jeans. Yes, they go with everything in your closet and make you look instantly cool.

Featherweight Logan Wide-Leg Jeans
rag & bone
Featherweight Logan Wide-Leg Jeans

Annina Jean
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Jean

jeans
Abercrombie
High Rise Cropped Wide Leg Jean

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Super Wide Leg Jeans

Labakihah Jeans for Women Women's Casual Solid Wide Leg Pants Zipper Fly Pocket High Waist Jeans Trousers High Waisted Jeans for Women Dark Blue
Labakihah
Wide Leg Jeans

jeans
Abercrombie
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean

4. Poplin Set

When the weather is warm, a poplin matching set is a no-brainer. In the summer, I like to wear a flowing set in New York City and it’s always a good idea to bring it along as a swim coverup for Miami. A day on the west side of L.A. will also always look good in a set like this.

Erica Cotton Poplin Shirt
Cara Cara
Erica Cotton Poplin Shirt

Cassandra Organic Cotton Crop Camisole & Drawstring Midi Skirt
Reformation
Cassandra Organic Cotton Crop Camisole & Drawstring Midi Skirt

Carino Floral Two-Piece Stretch Cotton Crop Top & Midi Skirt
Free People
Carino Floral Two-Piece Stretch Cotton Crop Top & Midi Skirt

matching set
Dissh
Celine Cream Vest

Crop Cotton Poplin Short Pajamas
Polo Ralph Lauren
Crop Cotton Poplin Short Pajamas

5. Blazer Dress

Of the three cities we’re discussing here, New York is the one that steers towards the business side but surprisingly, I see blazer dresses just as often in L.A. and Miami. You have to work hard to earn a zip code in any of these cities so a blazer dress will do.

Jenessa Denim Blazer Minidress
Cinq à Sept
Jenessa Denim Blazer Minidress

Florance Side Belt Blazer Minidress
Mango
Florance Side Belt Blazer Minidress

Nadjha Blazer Dress
Majorelle
Nadjha Blazer Dress

Whisper Sleeveless Blazer Minidress
French Connection
Whisper Sleeveless Blazer Minidress

Elka Blazer Dress
Significant Other
Elka Blazer Dress

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

