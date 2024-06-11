This Boho Jewelry Style Is Back, and I'm 100% on Board

There are a lot of trends from the 2000s I wouldn't be happy to see make a comeback, but long statement necklaces, however, are not one of them. Similar to the cord necklaces we saw bubble up last summer, the pendant necklaces of 2024 come in all shapes and sizes. You can find pendants made of mixed metals, glass, and stone, or simply rely on the design of the cord or chain. A fashion favorite take on the jewelry style had to be Chemena Kamali's debut at Chloé, which featured dangling gold chains layered over flouncy dresses and sheer tops.

While Chloé's revival of boho chic has been almost made synonymous with the trend, it's very much possible to wear a long necklace without channeling the mid-aughts aesthetic. You can also go the more minimal route inspired by Givenchy, who had long cord necklaces layered over simple tanks with plunging necklines. If you're looking to elevate a simple outfit, a long statement necklace is an easy and quick fix.

While the above-mentioned trends were prominent in the fall/winter collections, the necklaces also make an excellent choice for the summer. Without the option of layering due to the heat, the obvious option is to layer with jewelry to add more visual interest to an outfit. Below, you'll see Instagram evidence that the long necklace is one of the must-have jewelry pieces for summer 2024, and is something you can easily carry into fall.

Below, see the jewelry trend in action on the runway and on Instagram, and shop the best available on the market right now.

On the Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Chloe)

Remember when Sienna Miller and Blake Lively's Serena Van Der Woodsen were always sporting an array of chunky long necklaces? Chloe's necklace styling reminded me of that era but done in a more sophisticated manner that falls in tune with the "elegant" vibe that is 2024.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Givenchy)

Yes, this outfit may seem minimal at first, but it's all about the attention to detail. From the soft texture of the bag to the pendant hitting right at the neckline, it makes this outfit anything but "simple."

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Bottega Veneta)

I'm sure this Bottega look could've come down the runway sans necklace and it would've still been praised, but the accessories are truly what pulls all the looks together. After all, Bottega Veneta's usually does set the trends for what's to come in the accessory space.

On Instagram

(Image credit: @TKTK)

If you're packing (or planning) for an upcoming vacation, layered strings of necklaces will set the tone for the trip. It'll liven up even the simplest of swimsuits or dresses.

(Image credit: @TKTK)

With a plunging necklace like this, a pendant necklace will sit like art at the center of your chest.

(Image credit: @TKTK)

Monikh's outfit is proof that even with a more casual look, a long necklace can take things up a notch. Consider it an investment, since this also shows you can wear your long necklaces once summer is over.

JENNY BIRD US Dylan Pendant Necklace $168 SHOP NOW

ALIGHIERI The Link of Wanderlust Recycled Gold-Plated Cord Necklace $435 SHOP NOW

Ben-Amun Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace $245 SHOP NOW

MANGO Coin Charm Necklace $30 SHOP NOW

Roxanne Assoulin Heart & Soul Long Pendant Necklace $145 SHOP NOW

Madewell Nautilus Pendant Necklace $46 SHOP NOW

ISABEL MARANT Aoi Gold-Tone and Leather Necklace $240 SHOP NOW

JENNY BIRD US Constance Wrap Chain $130 SHOP NOW

Brinker + Eliza Esme Necklace $158 SHOP NOW

SOPHIE BUHAI Janet Sterling Silver and Cord Necklace $1600 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leaf Long Necklace $26 SHOP NOW

Elizabeth Cole Etoile Necklace $238 SHOP NOW

MANGO Metal Pendant Leather Necklace $30 SHOP NOW

COMPLETEDWORKS Zodiac Balloon Gold-Plated Necklace $170 SHOP NOW

MANGO Chain Necklace With Knot Detail $26 SHOP NOW

LOREN STEWART Serpentine Sterling Silver Necklace $170 SHOP NOW