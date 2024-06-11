This Boho Jewelry Style Is Back, and I'm 100% on Board

By
published

There are a lot of trends from the 2000s I wouldn't be happy to see make a comeback, but long statement necklaces, however, are not one of them. Similar to the cord necklaces we saw bubble up last summer, the pendant necklaces of 2024 come in all shapes and sizes. You can find pendants made of mixed metals, glass, and stone, or simply rely on the design of the cord or chain. A fashion favorite take on the jewelry style had to be Chemena Kamali's debut at Chloé, which featured dangling gold chains layered over flouncy dresses and sheer tops.

While Chloé's revival of boho chic has been almost made synonymous with the trend, it's very much possible to wear a long necklace without channeling the mid-aughts aesthetic. You can also go the more minimal route inspired by Givenchy, who had long cord necklaces layered over simple tanks with plunging necklines. If you're looking to elevate a simple outfit, a long statement necklace is an easy and quick fix.

While the above-mentioned trends were prominent in the fall/winter collections, the necklaces also make an excellent choice for the summer. Without the option of layering due to the heat, the obvious option is to layer with jewelry to add more visual interest to an outfit. Below, you'll see Instagram evidence that the long necklace is one of the must-have jewelry pieces for summer 2024, and is something you can easily carry into fall.

Below, see the jewelry trend in action on the runway and on Instagram, and shop the best available on the market right now.

On the Runway

Chloe model wearing knit top, leather pants, and long gold necklace

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Chloe)

Remember when Sienna Miller and Blake Lively's Serena Van Der Woodsen were always sporting an array of chunky long necklaces? Chloe's necklace styling reminded me of that era but done in a more sophisticated manner that falls in tune with the "elegant" vibe that is 2024.

Givenchy model wearing black coat, black pants, low cut top, and long necklace

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Givenchy)

Yes, this outfit may seem minimal at first, but it's all about the attention to detail. From the soft texture of the bag to the pendant hitting right at the neckline, it makes this outfit anything but "simple."

Bottega Veneta model wearing black top, green skirt, and long silver necklace

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Bottega Veneta)

I'm sure this Bottega look could've come down the runway sans necklace and it would've still been praised, but the accessories are truly what pulls all the looks together. After all, Bottega Veneta's usually does set the trends for what's to come in the accessory space.

On Instagram

@lucywilliams02 wearing black bikini and long layered necklaces

(Image credit: @TKTK)

If you're packing (or planning) for an upcoming vacation, layered strings of necklaces will set the tone for the trip. It'll liven up even the simplest of swimsuits or dresses.

@laurareiley___ wearing green printed tank dress and cord necklace with gold pendant

(Image credit: @TKTK)

With a plunging necklace like this, a pendant necklace will sit like art at the center of your chest.

@monikh wearing t-shirt, jeans, brown coat, and a long necklace with a green stone pendant

(Image credit: @TKTK)

Monikh's outfit is proof that even with a more casual look, a long necklace can take things up a notch. Consider it an investment, since this also shows you can wear your long necklaces once summer is over.

Dylan Pendant Necklace
JENNY BIRD US
Dylan Pendant Necklace

The Link of Wanderlust Recycled Gold-Plated Cord Necklace
ALIGHIERI
The Link of Wanderlust Recycled Gold-Plated Cord Necklace

Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace

Coin Charm Necklace
MANGO
Coin Charm Necklace

Heart & Soul Long Pendant Necklace
Roxanne Assoulin
Heart & Soul Long Pendant Necklace

Nautilus Pendant Necklace
Madewell
Nautilus Pendant Necklace

Aoi Gold-Tone and Leather Necklace
ISABEL MARANT
Aoi Gold-Tone and Leather Necklace

Constance Wrap Chain
JENNY BIRD US
Constance Wrap Chain

Esme Necklace
Brinker + Eliza
Esme Necklace

Janet Sterling Silver and Cord Necklace
SOPHIE BUHAI
Janet Sterling Silver and Cord Necklace

Leaf Long Necklace
MANGO
Leaf Long Necklace

Etoile Necklace
Elizabeth Cole
Etoile Necklace

Metal Pendant Leather Necklace
MANGO
Metal Pendant Leather Necklace

Zodiac Balloon Gold-Plated Necklace
COMPLETEDWORKS
Zodiac Balloon Gold-Plated Necklace

Chain Necklace With Knot Detail
MANGO
Chain Necklace With Knot Detail

Serpentine Sterling Silver Necklace
LOREN STEWART
Serpentine Sterling Silver Necklace

Leaf Pendant Chain Necklace
MANGO
Leaf Pendant Chain Necklace

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
