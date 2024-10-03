A Guide to Everything That's Chic Now, According to Paris Fashion Week Street Style

It's no longer Olympics season in Paris, but the fashion Olympics are in full swing—happy Paris Fashion Week to all who celebrate! The week may be nearing its end, but the looks are still coming in strong. The collections from Loewe, Chanel, and Chloé have been incredibly strong, but the style inspiration isn't stopping at the runway. As attendees make their way to view the shows, they're fitted in top trends like sheer skirts, lace tops, and draped dresses. The rainy weather is no match for these street style stars, as they opt for outerwear like funnel-neck trench coats and wrap wool coats that are equally fashionable and functional.

If you need some outfit ideas or simply want to take note of the key trends spotted at Paris Fashion Week this season, keep scrolling. Consider your fall inspiration all set!

Everything Boho

Chemena Kamali brought on the boho revival at Paris Fashion Week in February, so it was only fitting that attendees showcased their take on the style on their way to this season's shows. Ruffled dresses were tucked into suede boots, and leather jackets were layered over lace dresses, all ready to see what Kamali had in store next.

Chloé Judith Studded Leather Mules $950 SHOP NOW

Mango Lace Short Dress $90 SHOP NOW

Barn Jackets

Barn jackets may seem like a casual outerwear piece at first glance, but the street style at Paris Fashion Week is proving you can style the jacket for any occasion. Why stick to the typical formula of pairing it with jeans when you can opt for a sheer skirt and heeled slingbacks instead?

Mango Pockets Cotton Parka $160 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Long Barn Jacket in Plaid $398 SHOP NOW

Pilcro The Heritage Barn Jacket $198 SHOP NOW

Funnel Necks

It may have been rainy and cold in Paris, but showgoers were prepared with funnel-neck sweaters and coats. A functional fashion moment is always welcome, especially when it provides warmth on chilly days. As we head into fall and eventually winter, this is a trend that's going to reign supreme in the outerwear category.

& Other Stories Funnel-Collar Wool Coat $348 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW

Leopard Print

Leopard print began to make its comeback last fall, and the looks in Paris are proof that the print isn't going anywhere. Instead of leopard jeans or tops, the print was most worn in the form of coats and accessories. Some conclude that it may have reached wardrobe-staple status. I've always thought this, so maybe it's time!

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW