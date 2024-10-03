A Guide to Everything That's Chic Now, According to Paris Fashion Week Street Style

The Style Stalker
(Image credit: The Style Stalker)
By
published
in Features

It's no longer Olympics season in Paris, but the fashion Olympics are in full swing—happy Paris Fashion Week to all who celebrate! The week may be nearing its end, but the looks are still coming in strong. The collections from Loewe, Chanel, and Chloé have been incredibly strong, but the style inspiration isn't stopping at the runway. As attendees make their way to view the shows, they're fitted in top trends like sheer skirts, lace tops, and draped dresses. The rainy weather is no match for these street style stars, as they opt for outerwear like funnel-neck trench coats and wrap wool coats that are equally fashionable and functional.

If you need some outfit ideas or simply want to take note of the key trends spotted at Paris Fashion Week this season, keep scrolling. Consider your fall inspiration all set!

Everything Boho

Showgoer wearing a lace bohemian dress over jeans at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Fashion showgoer wearing bohemian dress at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Chemena Kamali brought on the boho revival at Paris Fashion Week in February, so it was only fitting that attendees showcased their take on the style on their way to this season's shows. Ruffled dresses were tucked into suede boots, and leather jackets were layered over lace dresses, all ready to see what Kamali had in store next.

Ruffle-Trimmed Lace Dress
H&M
Ruffle-Trimmed Lace Dress

Chloe, Judith studded leather mules
Chloé
Judith Studded Leather Mules

Lace Short Dress
Mango
Lace Short Dress

Barn Jackets

Showgoer wearing a barn jacket during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Barn jackets may seem like a casual outerwear piece at first glance, but the street style at Paris Fashion Week is proving you can style the jacket for any occasion. Why stick to the typical formula of pairing it with jeans when you can opt for a sheer skirt and heeled slingbacks instead?

Pockets Cotton Parka
Mango
Pockets Cotton Parka

Long Barn Jacket™ in Plaid
J.Crew
Long Barn Jacket in Plaid

The Heritage Barn Jacket by Pilcro
Pilcro
The Heritage Barn Jacket

Funnel Necks

Showgoer at Paris Fashion Week wearing funnel neck coat.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Showgoer at Paris Fashion Week wearing funnel neck coat.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

It may have been rainy and cold in Paris, but showgoers were prepared with funnel-neck sweaters and coats. A functional fashion moment is always welcome, especially when it provides warmth on chilly days. As we head into fall and eventually winter, this is a trend that's going to reign supreme in the outerwear category.

stories,

& Other Stories
Funnel-Collar Wool Coat

Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat

Trench-Look Jacket
H&M
Trench-Look Jacket

Leopard Print

Showgoer at Paris Fashion Week wearing a leopard print coat.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Leopard print began to make its comeback last fall, and the looks in Paris are proof that the print isn't going anywhere. Instead of leopard jeans or tops, the print was most worn in the form of coats and accessories. Some conclude that it may have reached wardrobe-staple status. I've always thought this, so maybe it's time!

Tie-Detailed Leopard-Print Recycled-Chiffon Blouse
GANNI
Tie-Detailed Leopard-Print Recycled-Chiffon Blouse

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Animal Print Knit Foil Jacket
Zara
Animal Print Knit Foil Jacket

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
Latest