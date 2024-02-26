J.Crew's Cute Swimsuits Are on Major Sale Right Now—Here's What to Prioritize

(Image credit: jcrew)

When it comes to affordable swimwear, it's not usually one-size-fits-all. Except when shopping at J.Crew. The brand has always been a go-to for swim, and since its reinvigoration under the helm of Olympia Gayot, the category has never looked better.

From chic, plunging one-pieces to French-inspired patterns and cuts, and sizes ranging from 0 to 24 (plus long-torso options on some styles), there is a swimsuit out there that is bound to attract your attention.

Whether you plan on spending the day lounging poolside or actually venturing into the ocean, one thing is for certain: J.Crew swimwear is ready to make a splash this season. Even better? Right now, dozens of styles are on sale for up to 50% off, including several matching bikini tops and bottoms that are still in stock.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to dive in and shop our top pics from J.Crew's superb swim sale, and you'll be set for whatever spring break has in store.

Shop Our Top Picks From J.Crew's Swimwear Sale

J.Crew Balconette Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit in Gingham $128 $90 SHOP NOW As temperatures begin to warm up, we can't wait to bust out the gingham.

J.Crew String Bikini Top $65 $50 SHOP NOW Hi, Barbie! Hot-pink swimsuits never go out of style.

J.Crew Twist-Front Bikini Top in Reversible Dot-Stripe Print $90 $65 SHOP NOW Since it's reversible, it's like getting two suits for the price of one.

J.Crew Ruched V-Neck One-Piece $128 $90 SHOP NOW There's a reason this is one of J.Crews best-selling swimsuits: It looks good on everyone.

J.Crew 1993 Underwire Bikini Top $75 $50 SHOP NOW Channel your favorite '90s movie star in this retro underwire bikini top that comes in an array of bold colors.

J.Crew Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in Liberty Eliza's Yellow Fabric $148 $105 SHOP NOW We can't resist a Liberty print!

J.Crew French Bikini Top $75 $50 SHOP NOW This French style comes in several colors, but we think black is très chic.

J.Crew Rosette Bandeau Bikini Top $80 $55 SHOP NOW Rosettes look extra chic on swimwear, right?

J.Crew Balconette Underwire Bikini Top in Stripe $80 $55 SHOP NOW It's giving nautical vibes without going overboard.

J.Crew Balconette Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit $118 $80 SHOP NOW Just slip off the straps to avoid any unwanted tan lines.

J.Crew String Bikini Top With Pearls $80 $55 SHOP NOW Give your basic black string bikini a polished pearl upgrade.