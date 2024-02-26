J.Crew's Cute Swimsuits Are on Major Sale Right Now—Here's What to Prioritize

best jcrew swimsuits

When it comes to affordable swimwear, it's not usually one-size-fits-all. Except when shopping at J.Crew. The brand has always been a go-to for swim, and since its reinvigoration under the helm of Olympia Gayot, the category has never looked better.

From chic, plunging one-pieces to French-inspired patterns and cuts, and sizes ranging from 0 to 24 (plus long-torso options on some styles), there is a swimsuit out there that is bound to attract your attention.

Whether you plan on spending the day lounging poolside or actually venturing into the ocean, one thing is for certain: J.Crew swimwear is ready to make a splash this season. Even better? Right now, dozens of styles are on sale for up to 50% off, including several matching bikini tops and bottoms that are still in stock.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to dive in and shop our top pics from J.Crew's superb swim sale, and you'll be set for whatever spring break has in store.

Shop Our Top Picks From J.Crew's Swimwear Sale

Balconette Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit in Gingham
J.Crew
Balconette Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit in Gingham

As temperatures begin to warm up, we can't wait to bust out the gingham.

String Bikini Top
J.Crew
String Bikini Top

Hi, Barbie! Hot-pink swimsuits never go out of style.

Twist-Front Bikini Top in Reversible Dot-Stripe Print
J.Crew
Twist-Front Bikini Top in Reversible Dot-Stripe Print

Since it's reversible, it's like getting two suits for the price of one.

Ruched V-Neck One-Piece
J.Crew
Ruched V-Neck One-Piece

There's a reason this is one of J.Crews best-selling swimsuits: It looks good on everyone.

1993 Underwire Bikini Top
J.Crew
1993 Underwire Bikini Top

Channel your favorite '90s movie star in this retro underwire bikini top that comes in an array of bold colors.

Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in Liberty® Eliza's Yellow Fabric
J.Crew
Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in Liberty Eliza's Yellow Fabric

We can't resist a Liberty print!

French Bikini Top
J.Crew
French Bikini Top

This French style comes in several colors, but we think black is très chic.

Rosette Bandeau Bikini Top
J.Crew
Rosette Bandeau Bikini Top

Rosettes look extra chic on swimwear, right?

Balconette Underwire Bikini Top in Stripe
J.Crew
Balconette Underwire Bikini Top in Stripe

It's giving nautical vibes without going overboard.

Balconette Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew
Balconette Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Just slip off the straps to avoid any unwanted tan lines.

String Bikini Top With Pearls
J.Crew
String Bikini Top With Pearls

Give your basic black string bikini a polished pearl upgrade.

Contrast-Trim French Bikini Top in Stripe
J.Crew
Contrast-Trim French Bikini Top in Stripe

Stripes and a belt are very Bond girl—be sure to get the matching bottoms to complete the look.

