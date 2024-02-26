J.Crew's Cute Swimsuits Are on Major Sale Right Now—Here's What to Prioritize
When it comes to affordable swimwear, it's not usually one-size-fits-all. Except when shopping at J.Crew. The brand has always been a go-to for swim, and since its reinvigoration under the helm of Olympia Gayot, the category has never looked better.
From chic, plunging one-pieces to French-inspired patterns and cuts, and sizes ranging from 0 to 24 (plus long-torso options on some styles), there is a swimsuit out there that is bound to attract your attention.
Whether you plan on spending the day lounging poolside or actually venturing into the ocean, one thing is for certain: J.Crew swimwear is ready to make a splash this season. Even better? Right now, dozens of styles are on sale for up to 50% off, including several matching bikini tops and bottoms that are still in stock.
So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to dive in and shop our top pics from J.Crew's superb swim sale, and you'll be set for whatever spring break has in store.
Shop Our Top Picks From J.Crew's Swimwear Sale
As temperatures begin to warm up, we can't wait to bust out the gingham.
Since it's reversible, it's like getting two suits for the price of one.
There's a reason this is one of J.Crews best-selling swimsuits: It looks good on everyone.
Channel your favorite '90s movie star in this retro underwire bikini top that comes in an array of bold colors.
This French style comes in several colors, but we think black is très chic.
It's giving nautical vibes without going overboard.
Just slip off the straps to avoid any unwanted tan lines.
Stripes and a belt are very Bond girl—be sure to get the matching bottoms to complete the look.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
