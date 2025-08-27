The Margaux Bag Has Been Discontinued But The Row Has Unveiled Its Successor—It Might Be Even Chicer

The beloved Margaux bag has now been discontinued, but The Row has offered up an incredibly chic alternative. Find out why fashion people are adding the Marlo bag to basket now.

The Row Marlo bag on chair; woman wears trench coat and carries black bag; woman wears long black coat and carries black bag
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl @neelam.ahooja)
As a handbag-obsessed editor, the creation of an It bag has always fascinated me. Some come with legacy, like the Chanel flap bag, whilst others have a great story, like Hermes's illustrious Birkin, and then there's The Row's Margaux bag. Unlike those that came before it, the Margaux managed to break through the noise in the most The Row way—quietly. Devoid of logos and fanfare, it's a bag that relied solely on refined design, exquisite craftspersonship and a desire of the fashion crowd to return to a more subtle way of dressing. In turn, it became almost as hard to track down as the aforementioned Birkin, with extensive waiting lists and extensive resale prices, and finally, it seems as though the brand is ready to move on. If you didn't get your hands on the Margaux, but are searching for an investment bag with timeless appeal, luxury construction and a pared-back design, you'll want to know all about The Row Marlo bag.

Person wears green trench coat, green trousers, black ballet flats and carries black bag

(Image credit: The Row)

As a brand that will go down in fashion history as the pioneer of the quiet luxury movement, it should come as no surprise that the Marlo bag maintains the restrained appeal of The Row's best designs. The brand has fine-tuned its signature of making the most understated designs so recognisable. The silhouette, the handle placement and the subtle design details all come together to become eye-catching nods to the bag's origin, without the need for branding or monogramming. It's a feat that few brands could take on, but one that The Row has become known for.

The Marlo follows the lead of The Row's other handbag icons, from the Park tote to the '90s bag, with a refined silhouette and thoughtful design. It's a spacious tote, similar to the Margaux silhouette, that teeters between structured and soft in its creation.

If possible, the Marlo is an even more pared-back version of its predecessor, forgoing the recognisable side panel buckles that distinguish the Margaux. The bag launched in three sizes: 12, 14 and 17 in understated shades of black, tan, brown and grey in a series of smooth and textured leathers. Once again, it's a bag that sold out quickly, though there are still a few to be sourced on multi-retailer sites as well as pre-order directly at The Row. Overall, the Marlo has already cemented itself as a strong alternative to the Margaux, with all the understated charm, luxury construction and elevated appeal that The Row is known for. For those who are drawn to handbags with enduring appeal, an anti-trend edge and exude luxury from every angle, you'll want to scroll on.

Keep scrolling to shop the Marlo bag and shop more The Row bags now.

