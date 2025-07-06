6 Trending Summer It Bags That Say "That's Right, I Know What's Up"

Every summer has its It bags. Whether you’re heading on holiday, commuting in the heat, or simply trying to make a simple outfit feel pulled together, a great summer handbag can do a lot of heavy lifting. It’s the piece that adds polish to linen separates, brings personality to neutral outfits and holds all the essentials without sacrificing style. For all these reasons, summer is the season where bags really get to shine. So, I thought now was the ideal time to take stock of the current handbag landscape and see which styles are proving most popular this year.

What’s interesting about summer 2025’s It bags, though, is that they aren’t necessarily brand new. The styles I’m seeing everywhere—from fashion insiders in the city to airport security snaps and coastal getaways—are ones that have been bubbling up for a few seasons. Now, they’ve hit their stride. That in itself feels like a refreshing shift—less about chasing the latest drop of new arm candy and more about investing in the pieces that have quietly proven their worth across several summers already.

These are the bags that have stood the test of time thanks to thoughtful design, versatility and that intangible quality that makes a bag feel right. Ahead, I’ve rounded up six bags I keep seeing everywhere this season—each one a testament to the power of choosing your accessories well. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if some of you own one of these bags already. There's only one way to find out; scroll on.

The 6 "It" Bags of Summer 2025

1. Sézane Justine Basket Bag

Summer is the season of basket bags—straw carry alls that work just as well for the beach as they will your commute. And while we usually see designer iterations come to the fore, adorned with logos when they do, for summer 2025 there's a more accessible basket bag that's taking over. Enter Sézane's Justine bag.

A bag that balanced practicality with nostalgia, like many of the other bags I'm seeing a lot of right now, the French brand's large straw tote isn't new for 2025, but you'd be forgiven for thinking it is judging by the sheer amount of people currently carrying it. From London fashion people all the way to top-tier celebs (Sienna Miller has been seen carrying one on several occasions now), there's no arguing—this is 2025's hottest basket bag.

Shop the Bag:

Sézane Justine Basket Bag £220 SHOP NOW Natural straw and tan leather is as classic a combination as you can get. Sézane Justine Basket Bag £220 SHOP NOW The olive green colourway has been a bit hit so far this summer. Sézane Justine Basket Bag £220 SHOP NOW For French Riviera-inspired chic, look no further than the navy leather option.

2. The Row '90s Mini Bag

The Row has treated us to so many It items over the years—the Margaux bag, the fisherman sandal, its flip-flops that changed how the whole world once viewed the casual shoe style. However, right now, it's the brand's '90s mini bag that is proving most sought after in fashion circles.

Okay, so it won't hold as much as the other bags on our list but not everything in this world needs to be practical, right? It's compact size and simple design make it the ideal investment for occasion season—I, for one, can't think of a single dress or tailored set I own that it wouldn't go with. That said, there's no need to save your The Row '90s bag for best—as you can see, it looks charming styled with everyday ensembles you'd typically expect to see bigger bags worn with.

Shop the Bag:

The Row 90s Bag in Leather £1040 SHOP NOW A burgundy bag will work just as well in the colder months. The Row 90s Bag in Leather £1040 SHOP NOW This yellow hue is hard to beat if you're looking for something more playful. The Row 90s Bag in Leather £1040 SHOP NOW The brown hue makes this bag style feel even more '90s-coded.

3. Jimmy Choo Cinch Shoulder Bag

Utter the words "Jimmy Choo" and the first thing that probably comes to mind will be shoes, but, for 2025, the brand has proven that it can hold its own in the world of handbags, too. And fashionable types have been carrying one style in particular: The Cinch.

Again, this design isn't new for 2025 but what is fresh is the treatment it is currently being given. From intricate embroidery to trending colours and adding interest to handles, the brand has been experimenting with ways to update the Cinch and its efforts are being met with applause (and copious amounts of wearing).

Shop the Bag:

Jimmy Choo Cinch Medium Bag £1650 SHOP NOW This has to be the coolest bag of summer 2025. Jimmy Choo Cinch Small Bag £1095 SHOP NOW The butter yellow hue ticks off a major 2025 colour trend. Jimmy Choo Cinch Medium Bag £1495 SHOP NOW Brown suede will always look luxurious.

4. Dragon Diffusion Bamboo Triple Jump Tote

If you're looking for a bag that is guaranteed to still feel relevant in 40 years time, then a style from Dragon Diffusion is a safe bet. The brand was founded in 1985 and its offering of woven leather totes hasn't changed all that significantly since. Fast forward to 2025 and Dragon Diffusion bags have remained core in the wardrobes of editors and influencers alike. Actually, I feel like I'm seeing more of them than ever.

Some of the bags are so similar, it can be hard to distinguish which is which. However, the style I clock most is undoubtedly the Bamboo Triple Jump Tote. It's rectangular shape and top handles make it the perfect grab-and-go option. To say it's versatile is an understatement, too; it works just as well with pretty chiffon dresses as it does linen trousers and boxy tees.

Shop the Bag:

Dragon Diffusion Bamboo Triple Jump Small Woven Leather Tote £295 SHOP NOW Picture this with blue and cream linen. Dragon Diffusion Bamboo Triple Jump Small Woven Leather Tote £296 SHOP NOW Freshen up darker summer outfits with an ecru bag. Dragon Diffusion Bamboo Triple Jump Small Woven Leather Tote £295 SHOP NOW You will never go wrong with a black tote.

5. Staud Tommy Shoulder Bag

I've you've been reading Who What Wear articles for as long as I've been writing them, then you'll remember when Staud's Tommy bag was a big thing first time around. Complete with colourful beading, it quietly took a step back during the years that quiet luxury reigned. Now, however, it's made a pretty sizeable comeback for 2025 thanks to a slew of zingy, eye-catching designs.

From a tin of sardines to a strawberry to comparatively simple block stripes, technicolour Tommys are cropping up all over my social feeds right now, gathering a new wave of fans (hey, Gen Z) as they go.

Shop the Bag:

Staud Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag £285 SHOP NOW Correction: Not sardines but Staudines. Staud Tommy Small Beaded Shoulder Bag £285 SHOP NOW Garden girl, eat your heart out. Staud Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag £285 SHOP NOW This counts towards one of my five a day, right?

6. Chanel 25 Handbag

Chanel is a brand that works every season but, over the past few years, the brand seems to have set its sights on dominating summer. From double-C emblazoned swimwear (plus matching surfboards) to slider sandals and basket bags, let's face it—Chanel resortwear just makes sense. And this season, there's a particular bag shape that everyone bar myself seems to be carrying. Jealous, me? Absolutely.

The newest bag in our line up, the Chanel 25 bag launched in February 2025 but it's over the last month that it's really come into its own. Slightly cinched and featuring the brands signature quilting and CC clasp; leather styles will work year-round, the 25 also comes in denim and other lightweight fabrications, as well as a fresh colour palette, that were clearly made with summertime in mind.

Shop the Bag: