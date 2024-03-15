Chanel and Prada Have Spoken: These Pretty 2024 Trends Aren't Going Anywhere
In some ways (such as the fabrics used and the shoe trends chosen), Prada and Chanel's F/W 24 collections are quite different, but there were also quite a few similarities. Both collections had a through line of elegance, and "swan"-like trends were front and center. I couldn't help but notice a number of pretty 2024 trends that are already quite popular and were present and accounted for in both Prada and Chanel's fall collections. To me, that says that this handful of trends on both runways have staying power and are worth investing in.
Since aesthetically pleasing trends are hard not to love, I went through the runways images of these two fashion houses with a fine-tooth comb to share with you the prettiest runway trends we'll all continue to wear this fall and beyond. Keep scrolling for all the eye candy and to shop the Chanel-and-Prada-approved trends for yourself.
Pale Pink
Say goodbye to full-on Barbie pink and hello to pale, icy pastel pink. The pretty color trend was predominant on both runways. Given that it's spring, this color is already being embraced by the fashion crowd.
Shop Pale Pink Pieces
Bows
Bows are the leading trend of the coquette aesthetic, and Prada and Chanel are on board. Prada send dresses covered in satin bows down the runway while Chanel was a bit more subtle with the use of them, often using them as accessories (such as a belt, choker, or hair bow).
Shop Bow-Adorned Pieces
Full Skirts
Full skirts have been back for a minute now but if you've yet to jump on the train, it isn't too late. The fact that they were spotted on Prada and Chanel's fall runways means the silhouette is here to stay for awhile.
Shop Full Skirts
Burgundy Bags
Burgundy is the color of the season, so it's no surprise that it'll continue to be a trend this fall (the typical time for it to be a trend, actually). One of the most popular ways to wear burgundy is via your bag, and Prada and Chanel (especially Chanel) got the memo.
Shop Burgundy Bags
Satin
Prada is one of spring's biggest trends, and we won't be putting it away come fall. Both brands had the pretty fabric on their runway, with Prada really embracing it from head to toe.
Shop Satin Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.