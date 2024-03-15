Chanel and Prada Have Spoken: These Pretty 2024 Trends Aren't Going Anywhere

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
By Allyson Payer
published

In some ways (such as the fabrics used and the shoe trends chosen), Prada and Chanel's F/W 24 collections are quite different, but there were also quite a few similarities. Both collections had a through line of elegance, and "swan"-like trends were front and center. I couldn't help but notice a number of pretty 2024 trends that are already quite popular and were present and accounted for in both Prada and Chanel's fall collections. To me, that says that this handful of trends on both runways have staying power and are worth investing in.

Since aesthetically pleasing trends are hard not to love, I went through the runways images of these two fashion houses with a fine-tooth comb to share with you the prettiest runway trends we'll all continue to wear this fall and beyond. Keep scrolling for all the eye candy and to shop the Chanel-and-Prada-approved trends for yourself.

Pale Pink

Say goodbye to full-on Barbie pink and hello to pale, icy pastel pink. The pretty color trend was predominant on both runways. Given that it's spring, this color is already being embraced by the fashion crowd.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Pale Pink Pieces

Clara Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Cardigan

Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans

Prada pink driving loafers
Prada
Suede Driving Loafers

Mixed Organza Dress Limited Edition
Zara
Mixed Organza Dress Limited Edition

Bows

Bows are the leading trend of the coquette aesthetic, and Prada and Chanel are on board. Prada send dresses covered in satin bows down the runway while Chanel was a bit more subtle with the use of them, often using them as accessories (such as a belt, choker, or hair bow).

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Bow-Adorned Pieces

Hair Bow
Shashi
Hair Bow

Azalea Top
Reformation
Azalea Top

Atticus Strapless Bow-Embellished Two-Tone Satin Top
Staud
Atticus Strapless Bow-Embellished Two-Tone Satin Top

Sau Lee Andi Dress
Sau Lee
Andi Dress

Full Skirts

Full skirts have been back for a minute now but if you've yet to jump on the train, it isn't too late. The fact that they were spotted on Prada and Chanel's fall runways means the silhouette is here to stay for awhile.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Full Skirts

Balloon Midi Skirt
Zara
Balloon Midi Skirt

Banana Republic ARIELLA POPLIN MIDI SKIRT
Banana Republic
Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt

Full Re-Nylon Skirt
Prada
Full Re-Nylon Skirt

Elastic Panel Flared Skirt - Women
Mango
Elastic Panel Flared Skirt

Burgundy Bags

Burgundy is the color of the season, so it's no surprise that it'll continue to be a trend this fall (the typical time for it to be a trend, actually). One of the most popular ways to wear burgundy is via your bag, and Prada and Chanel (especially Chanel) got the memo.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Jackie Small Shoulder Bag

Rafaella Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Rafaella Shoulder Bag

Chanel Chain Shoulder Bag, Quilted Caviar
Shopbop Archive
Chanel Chain Shoulder Bag, Quilted Caviar

Satin

Prada is one of spring's biggest trends, and we won't be putting it away come fall. Both brands had the pretty fabric on their runway, with Prada really embracing it from head to toe.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Satin Pieces

Modellerie Satin Mule
Prada
Modellerie Satin Mules

Satin Effect Skirt Zw Collection
Zara
Satin Effect Skirt Zw Collection

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants

Collection Tie-Strap Midi Dress in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Collection Tie-Strap Midi Dress in Textured Satin

Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

