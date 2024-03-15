Chanel and Prada Have Spoken: These Pretty 2024 Trends Aren't Going Anywhere

In some ways (such as the fabrics used and the shoe trends chosen), Prada and Chanel's F/W 24 collections are quite different, but there were also quite a few similarities. Both collections had a through line of elegance, and "swan"-like trends were front and center. I couldn't help but notice a number of pretty 2024 trends that are already quite popular and were present and accounted for in both Prada and Chanel's fall collections. To me, that says that this handful of trends on both runways have staying power and are worth investing in.

Since aesthetically pleasing trends are hard not to love, I went through the runways images of these two fashion houses with a fine-tooth comb to share with you the prettiest runway trends we'll all continue to wear this fall and beyond. Keep scrolling for all the eye candy and to shop the Chanel-and-Prada-approved trends for yourself.

Pale Pink

Say goodbye to full-on Barbie pink and hello to pale, icy pastel pink. The pretty color trend was predominant on both runways. Given that it's spring, this color is already being embraced by the fashion crowd.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Pale Pink Pieces

Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans $248 SHOP NOW

Prada Suede Driving Loafers $975 SHOP NOW

Zara Mixed Organza Dress Limited Edition $169 SHOP NOW

Bows

Bows are the leading trend of the coquette aesthetic, and Prada and Chanel are on board. Prada send dresses covered in satin bows down the runway while Chanel was a bit more subtle with the use of them, often using them as accessories (such as a belt, choker, or hair bow).

Prada F/W 24 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel F/W 24 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Bow-Adorned Pieces

Shashi Hair Bow $68 SHOP NOW

Reformation Azalea Top $168 SHOP NOW

Staud Atticus Strapless Bow-Embellished Two-Tone Satin Top $175 SHOP NOW

Sau Lee Andi Dress $395 SHOP NOW

Full Skirts

Full skirts have been back for a minute now but if you've yet to jump on the train, it isn't too late. The fact that they were spotted on Prada and Chanel's fall runways means the silhouette is here to stay for awhile.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Full Skirts

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt $46 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt $130 SHOP NOW

Prada Full Re-Nylon Skirt $2400 SHOP NOW

Mango Elastic Panel Flared Skirt $140 SHOP NOW

Burgundy Bags

Burgundy is the color of the season, so it's no surprise that it'll continue to be a trend this fall (the typical time for it to be a trend, actually). One of the most popular ways to wear burgundy is via your bag, and Prada and Chanel (especially Chanel) got the memo.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2650 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag $3200 SHOP NOW

Reformation Rafaella Shoulder Bag $448 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Archive Chanel Chain Shoulder Bag, Quilted Caviar $7950 SHOP NOW

Shop Burgundy Bags

Satin

Prada is one of spring's biggest trends, and we won't be putting it away come fall. Both brands had the pretty fabric on their runway, with Prada really embracing it from head to toe.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Satin Pieces

Prada Modellerie Satin Mules $1120 SHOP NOW

Zara Satin Effect Skirt Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants $198 SHOP NOW