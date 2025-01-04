As a fashion editor, people always assume you own a lot of clothes and accessories, but that isn't necessarily the case. At Who What Wear, we implore you to really consider every purchase you make, so it would be remiss of us not to do the same. As a consequence, we're each quite discerning when it comes to adding anything new to our wardrobes, and many of us don't own nearly as much fashion as you might think. Me? My biggest oversight is my handbags, of which I have only a handful, nearly all of which are black, save for a straw tote and a beige top-handle from French brand, Polène.

I love black bags—they're timeless, chic and go with almost everything I own (and anything they don't, my Polène subs in for). However, sticking to this tightly honed palette means I have very little variation where my arm candy is concerned, and I worry that it makes all of my outfits, no matter how different the clothes may be, feel samey. So, I set out to find a hue just as classic but that will give my 2025 outfits a new lease of life. My first thought was a brown bag, a style which I'm yet to invest in. However, in the pursuit of branching out, I thought something lighter would fit the bill best. Plus, with the paler tones that dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways beginning to trickle in, I figure a lighter bag will work better with these delicate tones. Enter cream bags.

While this is not a new trend per say, I am surprised at how many fashion people seem to have switched their trusty black handbags for cream iterations this past week. Perhaps inspired by the new year and the bright days ahead (not to mention fashion month now feels tantalisingly close), it seems many of us are looking for a collective style reset, and a fresh cream bag may just be the solution.

Not to be confused with stark white bags, which I often find can look a little cheap (there's just something about white leather that doesn't look premium in my book), cream bags have a generally warmer tone, which I attribute to looking more expensive. While those currently carrying them are doing so whilst wearing neutral or even cream outfits, I know this colour will work beautifully with all the pale tones we're seeing come through as top 2025 fashion trends—think pale pink, sky blue and butter yellow.

As seen on the streets of Oslo, New York and Paris this week, scroll on to browse and shop my edit of the chicest cream bags to invest in this season, including options from COS, DeMellier, Mango and The Row.

SHOP CREAM BAGS

Demellier The Midi New York Bag in Off-White Small Grain £445 SHOP NOW DeMellier's New York tote is a fashion person favourite.

COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag in Leather £95 SHOP NOW This bag genuinely looks designer—choose from this or a bigger size.

Prada Cleo Patent Leather Bag £2100 SHOP NOW I don't know anyone who wouldn't love to own a Prada Cleo.

Polène Numéro Neuf Bag in Textured Chalk £440 SHOP NOW I could very easily add this bag to my collection.

MANGO Double-Handle Bowling Bag £36 £18 SHOP NOW This sale find is hard to say no to.

Mulberry Clovelly Tote £1295 £905 SHOP NOW As elegant a tote as I've ever seen.

Sézane Romie Bag £350 SHOP NOW Speaking of cool French fashion brands, this shoulder bag from Sèzane is up there with the best of them.

J&M Davidson Mini Quiver Bucket in Cream £595 SHOP NOW I own a J&M Davidson (in black, of course) and it's easily my most complimented.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £35 SHOP NOW This also comes in black, but this cream version is pretty special.

WANDLER Penelope Slouch Leather Cross-Body Bag £460 SHOP NOW The contrast edging gives this Wandler bag a standout finish.

Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £115 SHOP NOW I see so many stylish people carrying this bag in London.