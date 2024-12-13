No Special Occasion Needed—6 Designer Bags Fashion People Carry Daily

While I adore a special statement-making It bag as much as the next fashion-obsessed person, it’s the more versatile everyday designer bags that I find to be the best investments. It goes without saying that those are the ones you’ll use the most—especially ones that can be carried day to night. But everyday bags can also be It bags, and there are several standout styles right now that the fashion crowd has clearly embraced.

As you’ll see with the bags below, there are some common themes among the everyday It bags of the moment. Slouchy shoulder bags, suede, and east-west shapes from Prada, Saint Laurent, and Toteme (to name a few) are among the trending styles, but that doesn’t take away from the timelessness of these splurge-worthy designer bags.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the six everyday designer bags everyone wants to get their hands on right now.

Alaïa Le Teckel Bag

The fastest way to spot a fashion girl is to see if she's holding one of Alaïa's Le Teckel bags. The east-west bags were recently released in rich suede hues, animal-print calf hair, and a top-handle clutch iteration, so it's safe to say that their popularity isn't fading anytime soon.

Shop the Bag

Alaïa Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag in Terre D'Ombre $2700 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Teckel Top-Handle Bag in Suede and Leather in Rouge Grenat $2350 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Black $2250 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Shoulder Bag

Next up is Saint Laurent's wildly popular slouchy shoulder bag. The bag comes in different sizes and materials, but like Alaïa's, the suede iterations have taken off this season (along with the leopard-print one, which is sold out everywhere). This easy tote is at the very top of my handbag wish list.

Shop the Bag

SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy $2650 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Suede Shoulder Bag in Golden Leaf $3200 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Suede Shoulder Bag in Barely Pink $2750 SHOP NOW

Prada Aimée Bag

Another one that's all over my Instagram feed is Prada's ultra-luxurious Aimée bag. The soft leather bag (which also comes in nylon) is timeless and perfect for Prada lovers of any age, which is exactly what an everyday investment bag should be.

Shop the Bag

Prada Aimée Medium Suede Shoulder Bag in Cocoa Brown $2750 SHOP NOW

Prada Prada Aimée Large Re-Nylon and Leather Shoulder Bag With Padlock $2600 SHOP NOW

Prada Aimee Medium Leather Shoulder Bag $2850 SHOP NOW

Manu Atelier Le Cambon Bag

Manu Atelier's buckle-detail Le Cambon tote is the It bag European girls especially can't get enough of. The versatile bags are only sold directly by Manu Atelier, adding to their exclusivity. I can't wait to get my hands on one of the size 25 bags once they restock.

Shop the Bag

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 25 Deep Brown Suede $625 SHOP NOW

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 25 Biscuit $625 SHOP NOW

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Black $745 SHOP NOW

Toteme T-Lock Bag

Toteme's T-Lock bags have been going strong for several seasons now. It's easy to see why the fashion crowd has embraced the low-key luxurious bag, which is a great price point for designer. It also comes in a small clutch bag with an optional shoulder strap, which is the one I wear constantly.

Shop the Bag

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Brown $1390 SHOP NOW

Toteme T-Lock Shearling-Lined Leather Clutch in Ecru $1390 SHOP NOW

TOTEME T-Lock Curve Shoulder Bag $1390 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Aventure Bag

Miu Miu's new Aventure Bag is already shaping up to be one of 2025's most coveted It items. Miu Miu pulled from its early 2000s archives for an updated version of this belted style, and it's the perfect vehicle for a few of the brand's popular bag charms.

Shop the Bag

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag in Black $3800 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Bag in Black $4100 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag in Briarwood $4100 SHOP NOW