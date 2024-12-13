No Special Occasion Needed—6 Designer Bags Fashion People Carry Daily
While I adore a special statement-making It bag as much as the next fashion-obsessed person, it’s the more versatile everyday designer bags that I find to be the best investments. It goes without saying that those are the ones you’ll use the most—especially ones that can be carried day to night. But everyday bags can also be It bags, and there are several standout styles right now that the fashion crowd has clearly embraced.
As you’ll see with the bags below, there are some common themes among the everyday It bags of the moment. Slouchy shoulder bags, suede, and east-west shapes from Prada, Saint Laurent, and Toteme (to name a few) are among the trending styles, but that doesn’t take away from the timelessness of these splurge-worthy designer bags.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the six everyday designer bags everyone wants to get their hands on right now.
Alaïa Le Teckel Bag
The fastest way to spot a fashion girl is to see if she's holding one of Alaïa's Le Teckel bags. The east-west bags were recently released in rich suede hues, animal-print calf hair, and a top-handle clutch iteration, so it's safe to say that their popularity isn't fading anytime soon.
Shop the Bag
Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Shoulder Bag
Next up is Saint Laurent's wildly popular slouchy shoulder bag. The bag comes in different sizes and materials, but like Alaïa's, the suede iterations have taken off this season (along with the leopard-print one, which is sold out everywhere). This easy tote is at the very top of my handbag wish list.
Shop the Bag
Prada Aimée Bag
Another one that's all over my Instagram feed is Prada's ultra-luxurious Aimée bag. The soft leather bag (which also comes in nylon) is timeless and perfect for Prada lovers of any age, which is exactly what an everyday investment bag should be.
Shop the Bag
Manu Atelier Le Cambon Bag
Manu Atelier's buckle-detail Le Cambon tote is the It bag European girls especially can't get enough of. The versatile bags are only sold directly by Manu Atelier, adding to their exclusivity. I can't wait to get my hands on one of the size 25 bags once they restock.
Shop the Bag
Toteme T-Lock Bag
Toteme's T-Lock bags have been going strong for several seasons now. It's easy to see why the fashion crowd has embraced the low-key luxurious bag, which is a great price point for designer. It also comes in a small clutch bag with an optional shoulder strap, which is the one I wear constantly.
Shop the Bag
Miu Miu Aventure Bag
Miu Miu's new Aventure Bag is already shaping up to be one of 2025's most coveted It items. Miu Miu pulled from its early 2000s archives for an updated version of this belted style, and it's the perfect vehicle for a few of the brand's popular bag charms.
Shop the Bag
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Suddenly, Every Stylish Person Is Wearing One of These Two Designer Bags
I don't know which one I love more.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
My First Designer Bag Was From Michael Kors—Here Are 5 I'd Buy as an Adult
Grown-ups, apply here.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
It's Not a Coincidence—Everyone Is Trading Black Handbags for This Clashing Trend
Olivia Rodrigo included.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Want a Rich-Looking Wardrobe—33 Perfect Picks From Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale
Get your hands on these chic gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Stylish Woman in L.A. and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Color?
Sorry, black bags.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Fun Fact: The Absolute Best Designer Bags of the Season Are All From Nordstrom
Shop with ease, my friends.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
I Own Over 8 Staud Bags, But These 4 Are the Ones I Actually Tell People to Buy
Confession time.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—30 Elegant Picks I'm Eyeing From Mango, COS, and Nordstrom
These Cyber Monday deals are too chic to pass up.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes