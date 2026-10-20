FYI: This Autumn Bag Trend Goes With Black, Beige and Brown Shoes

I know it might be tempting to lean into a palette of moody blacks and greys as winter's dreary days set in. But if you're willing to look beyond the usual suspects, there's an elegant, rich-looking bag trend I'd recommend adding to your rotation. Wearing well with a winter wardrobe, my research has led me to discover that it pairs with virtually every shoe colour, too.
Just as easy to wear as your go-to black tote, burgundy bags are uniquely versatile. Their deep, jewel-toned hue brings a luxurious depth to heavier winter shades, whilst adding warmth and dimension to lighter ones.
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I don't know about you, but I often find that putting together a great outfit is easy until I get to the bag and shoes, which always prove a little trickier. Which is precisely why this chameleon-like bag trend deserves an article of its own.
Far from a fleeting trend, burgundy bags have the staying power to earn a permanent place in your wardrobe. So, ahead of winter's coldest days, read on to shop my edit of the best burgundy bags available to buy now.
Shop Burgundy Bags:
H&M
Shoulder Bag
Whilst I love this in the burgundy, it also comes in black and brown.
ZARA
Leather Shoulder Bag
This roomy shoulder bag is the perfect size for stowing your daily essentials.
Zara
Colour Block Leather Maxi Shoulder Bag
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Chloe
Marcie Foulard Studded Tasseled Velvet Shoulder Bag
Be quick! This will not stay in stock for long.
LE SUNDIAL
Lee Tasseled Velvet Clutch
The tassel bag trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Khaite
Lotus Calf Hair Mini Bag
Add a low-key pop of colour to your winter rotation.
LIFFNER
Charm Embellished Suede Clutch
I'm banking this ahead of party season.
DeMellier
The Large Siena Bucket
DeMellier's bags have long been a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.