Zara Just Tapped Stefano Pilati for Its Most Elegant Collection to Date

If you had any doubt that Zara could go high fashion, the retailer's newest campaign will surely squash it. Zara just brought together three of the industry's most prominent professionals: Italian designer Stefano Pilati (the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent from 2004 to 2012), model Gisele Bündchen, and photographer Steve Meisel. Pilati came on board to design a new collection of clothes and accessories for Zara, while Bündchen modeled in the accompanying campaign and Meisel photographed it.

"A quiet sensuality is expounded through tailoring and fluidity, while a focus on silhouette, fabrication, and cut result in pieces with eternality at their core," Zara said in a statement. Mark your calendars, because the collection launches online on October 3. In the meantime, scroll down to see the campaign images starring Bündchen and Stefano Pilati himself.

(Image credit: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Zara)

(Image credit: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Zara)

