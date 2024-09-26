Zara Just Tapped Stefano Pilati for Its Most Elegant Collection to Date
If you had any doubt that Zara could go high fashion, the retailer's newest campaign will surely squash it. Zara just brought together three of the industry's most prominent professionals: Italian designer Stefano Pilati (the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent from 2004 to 2012), model Gisele Bündchen, and photographer Steve Meisel. Pilati came on board to design a new collection of clothes and accessories for Zara, while Bündchen modeled in the accompanying campaign and Meisel photographed it.
"A quiet sensuality is expounded through tailoring and fluidity, while a focus on silhouette, fabrication, and cut result in pieces with eternality at their core," Zara said in a statement. Mark your calendars, because the collection launches online on October 3. In the meantime, scroll down to see the campaign images starring Bündchen and Stefano Pilati himself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.