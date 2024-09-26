The Boho Resurgence Is Here: 5 Brands Everyone's Shopping to Get the Look
Picture it: It's 2004 and you're flipping through a copy of Us Weekly. You come across photos of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen en route to class at NYU clad in their best maxi skirts, oversized sunglasses, and layers of beaded jewelry. (Oh, and don't forget the Venti Starbucks cups!) If you were anything like me, you suddenly needed to dip your toe into the boho aesthetic. As the poster children for this style of dress back then, nobody did boho quite like the Olsens.
Fast forward 20 years later and the trend has come roaring back into style. Thanks in large part to Chemena Kamali's first collection as Chloé's creative director, everyone seems to be dressing the part this fall—including Kaia Gerber, pictured above wearing Chloé. If you're eager to test-drive the look, I've rounded up five brands that have nailed the aesthetic. Scroll down to find out which labels made my list and shop ruffled blouses, suede handbags, and other boho-inspired pieces.
1. Mango
Mango's current selection is rife with paisley prints, suede accessories, and ruffles galore. With pieces that strike the ideal balance between trendy and classic, Mango is one of my favorite brands to shop for the boho trend.
2. Free People
This one should come as no surprise. Free People has long championed the boho aesthetic and this season is no different. Right now, some of my favorite free-spirited pieces include a sheer maxi skirt, a ruffled matching set, and an embroidered suede vest.
3. Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn excels at creating easy, breezy pieces that are guaranteed to earn you compliments. The best part? The brand is passionate about sustainable and ethical business practices.
4. Chloé
I couldn't write about the boho resurgence without crediting Chloé's creative director, Chemena Kamali. She designed whimsical, frothy, beautiful dresses and tops that have me yearning for all things ruffled.
5. Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant has been mastering the boho look since 1994. No stranger to fringe, maxi dresses, and suede, the iconic French designer is one of my go-to brands right now. Here are my five favorite pieces.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.