The Boho Resurgence Is Here: 5 Brands Everyone's Shopping to Get the Look

By
published
in Features

Kaia Gerber wears a white embroidered blouse

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Picture it: It's 2004 and you're flipping through a copy of Us Weekly. You come across photos of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen en route to class at NYU clad in their best maxi skirts, oversized sunglasses, and layers of beaded jewelry. (Oh, and don't forget the Venti Starbucks cups!) If you were anything like me, you suddenly needed to dip your toe into the boho aesthetic. As the poster children for this style of dress back then, nobody did boho quite like the Olsens.

Fast forward 20 years later and the trend has come roaring back into style. Thanks in large part to Chemena Kamali's first collection as Chloé's creative director, everyone seems to be dressing the part this fall—including Kaia Gerber, pictured above wearing Chloé. If you're eager to test-drive the look, I've rounded up five brands that have nailed the aesthetic. Scroll down to find out which labels made my list and shop ruffled blouses, suede handbags, and other boho-inspired pieces.

1. Mango

Mango's current selection is rife with paisley prints, suede accessories, and ruffles galore. With pieces that strike the ideal balance between trendy and classic, Mango is one of my favorite brands to shop for the boho trend.

Ruffled Paisley Print Blouse
MANGO
Ruffled Paisley Print Blouse

Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse

Brown Heeled Suede Ankle Boots
MANGO
Heel Suede Ankle Boots

Leather Belt
MANGO
Leather Belt

Long Sleeve Ruffled Shirt
MANGO
Long Sleeve Ruffled Shirt

2. Free People

This one should come as no surprise. Free People has long championed the boho aesthetic and this season is no different. Right now, some of my favorite free-spirited pieces include a sheer maxi skirt, a ruffled matching set, and an embroidered suede vest.

a model wears a ruffled white blouse with a matching mini skirt
Free People
Anders Set

Brown Suede Vest
Free People
Travelers Suede Vest

sheer black maxi skirt
Intimately
Forever Young Half Slip

Dreamland Solid Tunic in White
Free People
Dreamland Solid Tunic

Crvy Vintage High-Rise Flare Jeans
We The Free
Crvy Vintage High-Rise Flare Jeans

3. Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn excels at creating easy, breezy pieces that are guaranteed to earn you compliments. The best part? The brand is passionate about sustainable and ethical business practices.

Christy Dawn The Yolanda Dress in Pearl
Christy Dawn
The Yolanda Dress in Pearl

Christy Dawn The Adelia Dress

F24A
The Adelia Dress

Christy Dawn The Richard Cardigan in Fair Isle Rose
Christy Dawn
The Richard Cardigan in Fair Isle Rose

Christy Dawn The Venus Dress in Ivory Rose Lattice
Christy Dawn
The Venus Dress in Ivory Rose Lattice

Christy Dawn The Rhoda Skirt in Slate Gingham
Christy Dawn
The Rhoda Skirt in Slate Gingham

4. Chloé

I couldn't write about the boho resurgence without crediting Chloé's creative director, Chemena Kamali. She designed whimsical, frothy, beautiful dresses and tops that have me yearning for all things ruffled.

Ruffled Tiered Pleated Silk-Crepon Gown
CHLOÉ
Ruffled Tiered Pleated Silk-Crepon Gown

Tan Large Camera Bag
Chloé
Tan Large Camera Bag

Ruffled Silk-Georgette Blouse
CHLOÉ
Ruffled Silk-Georgette Blouse

Ruffled Corded Lace Blouse
CHLOÉ
Ruffled Corded Lace Blouse

Tie-Detailed Gathered Silk-Blend Jacquard Blouse
CHLOÉ
Tie-Detailed Gathered Silk-Blend Jacquard Blouse

5. Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant has been mastering the boho look since 1994. No stranger to fringe, maxi dresses, and suede, the iconic French designer is one of my go-to brands right now. Here are my five favorite pieces.

Oskan Fringed Leather-Trimmed Perforated Suede Shoulder Bag
ISABEL MARANT
Oskan Fringed Leather-Trimmed Perforated Suede Shoulder Bag

Maximilia Faux Suede-Trimmed Faux Shearling Vest
ISABEL MARANT Etoile
Maximilia Faux Suede-Trimmed Faux Shearling Vest

Wood Bracelet
Isabel Marant
Wood Bracelet

Agathe Tiered Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Crepon Halterneck Maxi Dress
ISABEL MARANT
Agathe Tiered Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Crepon Halterneck Maxi Dress

Oskan New Hobo Bag
Isabel Marant
Oskan New Hobo Bag

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest