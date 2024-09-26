The Boho Resurgence Is Here: 5 Brands Everyone's Shopping to Get the Look

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Picture it: It's 2004 and you're flipping through a copy of Us Weekly. You come across photos of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen en route to class at NYU clad in their best maxi skirts, oversized sunglasses, and layers of beaded jewelry. (Oh, and don't forget the Venti Starbucks cups!) If you were anything like me, you suddenly needed to dip your toe into the boho aesthetic. As the poster children for this style of dress back then, nobody did boho quite like the Olsens.

Fast forward 20 years later and the trend has come roaring back into style. Thanks in large part to Chemena Kamali's first collection as Chloé's creative director, everyone seems to be dressing the part this fall—including Kaia Gerber, pictured above wearing Chloé. If you're eager to test-drive the look, I've rounded up five brands that have nailed the aesthetic. Scroll down to find out which labels made my list and shop ruffled blouses, suede handbags, and other boho-inspired pieces.

1. Mango

Mango's current selection is rife with paisley prints, suede accessories, and ruffles galore. With pieces that strike the ideal balance between trendy and classic, Mango is one of my favorite brands to shop for the boho trend.

MANGO Ruffled Paisley Print Blouse $80 SHOP NOW

MANGO Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse $80 SHOP NOW

MANGO Heel Suede Ankle Boots $130 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Belt $60 SHOP NOW

MANGO Long Sleeve Ruffled Shirt $90 SHOP NOW

2. Free People

This one should come as no surprise. Free People has long championed the boho aesthetic and this season is no different. Right now, some of my favorite free-spirited pieces include a sheer maxi skirt, a ruffled matching set, and an embroidered suede vest.

Free People Anders Set $198 SHOP NOW

Free People Travelers Suede Vest $128 SHOP NOW

Intimately Forever Young Half Slip $148 SHOP NOW

Free People Dreamland Solid Tunic $128 SHOP NOW

We The Free Crvy Vintage High-Rise Flare Jeans $78 SHOP NOW

3. Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn excels at creating easy, breezy pieces that are guaranteed to earn you compliments. The best part? The brand is passionate about sustainable and ethical business practices.

Christy Dawn The Yolanda Dress in Pearl $328 SHOP NOW

F24A The Adelia Dress $328 SHOP NOW

Christy Dawn The Richard Cardigan in Fair Isle Rose $358 SHOP NOW

Christy Dawn The Venus Dress in Ivory Rose Lattice $298 SHOP NOW

Christy Dawn The Rhoda Skirt in Slate Gingham $228 SHOP NOW

4. Chloé

I couldn't write about the boho resurgence without crediting Chloé's creative director, Chemena Kamali. She designed whimsical, frothy, beautiful dresses and tops that have me yearning for all things ruffled.

CHLOÉ Ruffled Tiered Pleated Silk-Crepon Gown $4990 SHOP NOW

Chloé Tan Large Camera Bag $2990 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Ruffled Silk-Georgette Blouse $1750 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Ruffled Corded Lace Blouse $3890 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Tie-Detailed Gathered Silk-Blend Jacquard Blouse $1990 SHOP NOW

5. Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant has been mastering the boho look since 1994. No stranger to fringe, maxi dresses, and suede, the iconic French designer is one of my go-to brands right now. Here are my five favorite pieces.

ISABEL MARANT Oskan Fringed Leather-Trimmed Perforated Suede Shoulder Bag $1490 SHOP NOW

ISABEL MARANT Etoile Maximilia Faux Suede-Trimmed Faux Shearling Vest $595 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Wood Bracelet $275 SHOP NOW

ISABEL MARANT Agathe Tiered Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Crepon Halterneck Maxi Dress $1245 SHOP NOW