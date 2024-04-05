I'm Not a Dress Person, But I'm Making an Exception for These 6 Chic Outfits

By Bébhinn Campbell
published

The arrival of spring is exciting for many reasons, sartorial and otherwise, but welcoming dress-friendly weather is high on our list. Not just the ability to wear a dress, but the ability to do so sans tights. Sure, sundress season is still a couple of months away, but in the meantime, we're celebrating slightly warmer temperatures by ditching the hosiery and making dresses the base of our April outfits.

While one of the benefits of dress-wearing is that the bulk of your outfit is complete with a single item, it's still worth giving your look some thought. Tossing in a few trending accessories or an interesting layering piece—and changing up these finishing touches each time—will keep your dress from feeling like a one-hit-wonder.

Seeking some spring dress outfit ideas to recreate for the new season, I took to Instagram and was immediately met with post after post showcasing elevated dress styling. Hitting some of SS24's biggest trends while feeling wearable and comfortable, the following six looks made it into my ‘inspiration’ folder without a second thought.

1. Knitted Vest + White Dress + Clogs

Spring dress outfits: @taffymsipa

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: White cotton dresses are set to dominate the warmer months, but until the sun comes out consistently, I'll be styling mine with a knit and closed-toe shoes.

Shop the Look:

Jigsaw Cashmere Crew Neck Tank
Jigsaw
Cashmere Crew Neck Tank | Black

You'll constantly find fresh ways to wear this knit.

Ganni, Smocked Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress
Ganni
Smocked Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress

A spring/summer staple.

Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather

It doesn't get comfier than these Insta-famous Birkenstocks.

2. Ribbed Dress + Raffia Bag + Pastel Trainers

Spring dress outfits: @styleidealist

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: It wouldn't be spring without a dose of colour, and this ribbed dress in soft lilac feels subtle enough for even minimalists to get on board with—but bright enough to lift your spirits.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Knit Wool Blend Midi Dress
Dorothee Schumacher
Ribbed-Knit Wool-Blend Midi Dress

What a beautiful springtime hue.

Wristlet Pouch - Raffia
COS
Wristlet Pouch - Raffia

The perfect holiday pouch.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Pale Pink
New Balance
2002r Trainers in Pale Pink

These would also look great with an all-white outfit.

3. Trench Coat + Maxi Dress + Mesh Flats

Spring dress outfits: @monikh

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: All that talk of colour, and here we are with a dark and moody look. But with Monikh's masterful styling (plus some very trendy elements), I couldn't help but include it.

Shop the Look:

Leather-Effect Trench Coat - Women
Mango
Leather-Effect Trench Coat

Add instant cool points to your outfit.

Corset Dress With Asymmetrical Hem - Women
Mango
Corset Dress With Asymmetrical Hem

This is Monikh's exact dress—doesn't it look designer?

Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet - Women
Mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

... And her exact shoes. I did my homework.

4. Babydoll Dress + Loafers and Socks

Spring dress outfits: @oliviamarcus

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: Babydoll dresses are typically quite cutesy, especially when they're adorned with frills and bows like Olivia's. A pair of stark black loafers in the mix will keep things from feeling too twee.

Shop the Look:

Buttercup Embroidered Mini Dress
Free People
Buttercup Embroidered Mini Dress

So pretty!

Cotton Rib Sock
& Other Stories
Cotton Rib Sock

& Other Stories socks are really long-lasting.

Leather Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers

Penny loafers work hard year-round and can be worn with dresses as proven above, but also jeans, trousers and leggings.

5. Red Dress + Clutch + Open-Toe Heels

Spring dress outfits: @marina_torres

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: I've been told red is my colour, so I am delighted it's trending in a big way this spring. A midi-length dress is the best way to wear it for a date night or girls' drinks, paired with an equally show-stopping pair of heels.

Shop the Look:

Bryson Dress Es
Reformation
Bryson Dress Es

When it comes to dresses, Reformation never gets it wrong.

Leather Clutch Bag
& Other Stories
Leather Clutch Bag

Carry this from day-to-night.

Nicol Is Back 85 Leopard-Print Satin Mules
Christian Louboutin
Nicol Is Back 85 Leopard-Print Satin Mules

Leopard doesn't date, despite what some people might think. It's all about how you style it.

6. Cardigan + Slip Dress + Ballet Flats

Spring dress outfits: @claudia_berresford

(Image credit: @claudia_berresford)

Style Notes: When in doubt, grab your closest slip dress. Seriously, there's a reason we so regularly label it one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. This spring, team it with a relaxed cardigan and simple ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

Danni Cashmere Cardigan
Lisa Yang
Danni Cashmere Cardigan

To keep you warm on chilly spring evenings.

Sandrine - Daisy Jacquard Blue
RIXO
Sandrine - Daisy Jacquard Blue

This would double up as a stunning wedding guest dress.

Everlane, The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane
The Day Ballet Flat

Easy to slip on with every outfit.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

