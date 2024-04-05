I'm Not a Dress Person, But I'm Making an Exception for These 6 Chic Outfits

The arrival of spring is exciting for many reasons, sartorial and otherwise, but welcoming dress-friendly weather is high on our list. Not just the ability to wear a dress, but the ability to do so sans tights. Sure, sundress season is still a couple of months away, but in the meantime, we're celebrating slightly warmer temperatures by ditching the hosiery and making dresses the base of our April outfits.

While one of the benefits of dress-wearing is that the bulk of your outfit is complete with a single item, it's still worth giving your look some thought. Tossing in a few trending accessories or an interesting layering piece—and changing up these finishing touches each time—will keep your dress from feeling like a one-hit-wonder.

Seeking some spring dress outfit ideas to recreate for the new season, I took to Instagram and was immediately met with post after post showcasing elevated dress styling. Hitting some of SS24's biggest trends while feeling wearable and comfortable, the following six looks made it into my ‘inspiration’ folder without a second thought.

1. Knitted Vest + White Dress + Clogs

Style Notes: White cotton dresses are set to dominate the warmer months, but until the sun comes out consistently, I'll be styling mine with a knit and closed-toe shoes.

Shop the Look:

Jigsaw Cashmere Crew Neck Tank | Black £120 SHOP NOW You'll constantly find fresh ways to wear this knit.

Ganni Smocked Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress £154 SHOP NOW A spring/summer staple.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather £150 SHOP NOW It doesn't get comfier than these Insta-famous Birkenstocks.

2. Ribbed Dress + Raffia Bag + Pastel Trainers

Style Notes: It wouldn't be spring without a dose of colour, and this ribbed dress in soft lilac feels subtle enough for even minimalists to get on board with—but bright enough to lift your spirits.

Shop the Look:

Dorothee Schumacher Ribbed-Knit Wool-Blend Midi Dress £620 £248 SHOP NOW What a beautiful springtime hue.

COS Wristlet Pouch - Raffia £45 SHOP NOW The perfect holiday pouch.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Pale Pink £140 SHOP NOW These would also look great with an all-white outfit.

3. Trench Coat + Maxi Dress + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: All that talk of colour, and here we are with a dark and moody look. But with Monikh's masterful styling (plus some very trendy elements), I couldn't help but include it.

Shop the Look:

Mango Leather-Effect Trench Coat £110 SHOP NOW Add instant cool points to your outfit.

Mango Corset Dress With Asymmetrical Hem £120 SHOP NOW This is Monikh's exact dress—doesn't it look designer?

Mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet £50 SHOP NOW ... And her exact shoes. I did my homework.

4. Babydoll Dress + Loafers and Socks

Style Notes: Babydoll dresses are typically quite cutesy, especially when they're adorned with frills and bows like Olivia's. A pair of stark black loafers in the mix will keep things from feeling too twee.

Shop the Look:

Free People Buttercup Embroidered Mini Dress £158 SHOP NOW So pretty!

& Other Stories Cotton Rib Sock £8 SHOP NOW & Other Stories socks are really long-lasting.

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers £120 SHOP NOW Penny loafers work hard year-round and can be worn with dresses as proven above, but also jeans, trousers and leggings.

5. Red Dress + Clutch + Open-Toe Heels

Style Notes: I've been told red is my colour, so I am delighted it's trending in a big way this spring. A midi-length dress is the best way to wear it for a date night or girls' drinks, paired with an equally show-stopping pair of heels.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Bryson Dress Es £248 SHOP NOW When it comes to dresses, Reformation never gets it wrong.

& Other Stories Leather Clutch Bag £95 SHOP NOW Carry this from day-to-night.

Christian Louboutin Nicol Is Back 85 Leopard-Print Satin Mules £690 SHOP NOW Leopard doesn't date, despite what some people might think. It's all about how you style it.

6. Cardigan + Slip Dress + Ballet Flats

(Image credit: @claudia_berresford)

Style Notes: When in doubt, grab your closest slip dress. Seriously, there's a reason we so regularly label it one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. This spring, team it with a relaxed cardigan and simple ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

Lisa Yang Danni Cashmere Cardigan £480 SHOP NOW To keep you warm on chilly spring evenings.

RIXO Sandrine - Daisy Jacquard Blue £235 SHOP NOW This would double up as a stunning wedding guest dress.