I'm Not a Dress Person, But I'm Making an Exception for These 6 Chic Outfits
The arrival of spring is exciting for many reasons, sartorial and otherwise, but welcoming dress-friendly weather is high on our list. Not just the ability to wear a dress, but the ability to do so sans tights. Sure, sundress season is still a couple of months away, but in the meantime, we're celebrating slightly warmer temperatures by ditching the hosiery and making dresses the base of our April outfits.
While one of the benefits of dress-wearing is that the bulk of your outfit is complete with a single item, it's still worth giving your look some thought. Tossing in a few trending accessories or an interesting layering piece—and changing up these finishing touches each time—will keep your dress from feeling like a one-hit-wonder.
Seeking some spring dress outfit ideas to recreate for the new season, I took to Instagram and was immediately met with post after post showcasing elevated dress styling. Hitting some of SS24's biggest trends while feeling wearable and comfortable, the following six looks made it into my ‘inspiration’ folder without a second thought.
1. Knitted Vest + White Dress + Clogs
Style Notes: White cotton dresses are set to dominate the warmer months, but until the sun comes out consistently, I'll be styling mine with a knit and closed-toe shoes.
Shop the Look:
It doesn't get comfier than these Insta-famous Birkenstocks.
2. Ribbed Dress + Raffia Bag + Pastel Trainers
Style Notes: It wouldn't be spring without a dose of colour, and this ribbed dress in soft lilac feels subtle enough for even minimalists to get on board with—but bright enough to lift your spirits.
Shop the Look:
3. Trench Coat + Maxi Dress + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: All that talk of colour, and here we are with a dark and moody look. But with Monikh's masterful styling (plus some very trendy elements), I couldn't help but include it.
Shop the Look:
4. Babydoll Dress + Loafers and Socks
Style Notes: Babydoll dresses are typically quite cutesy, especially when they're adorned with frills and bows like Olivia's. A pair of stark black loafers in the mix will keep things from feeling too twee.
Shop the Look:
Penny loafers work hard year-round and can be worn with dresses as proven above, but also jeans, trousers and leggings.
5. Red Dress + Clutch + Open-Toe Heels
Style Notes: I've been told red is my colour, so I am delighted it's trending in a big way this spring. A midi-length dress is the best way to wear it for a date night or girls' drinks, paired with an equally show-stopping pair of heels.
Shop the Look:
Leopard doesn't date, despite what some people might think. It's all about how you style it.
6. Cardigan + Slip Dress + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: When in doubt, grab your closest slip dress. Seriously, there's a reason we so regularly label it one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. This spring, team it with a relaxed cardigan and simple ballet flats.
Shop the Look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.