I'm not sure what it is about Nordstrom, but the minute the temperatures cross 70°F, I always find myself scrolling through the endless collection of summer dresses on its site. I always think I just need one or two easy staples to carry me through the season, and then suddenly, I've added six to my cart and am mentally planning outfits for vacations I haven't even had time to book yet. Why not?

This year's lineup is especially good. I spotted linen frocks, fresh prints, polished basics, and nap dresses that make you feel like you're still in your pajamas. Whether you're in the market for a dress you can wear to brunch, the office, or a last-minute weekend trip, these under-$250 finds from Nordstrom are the ones I can't stop thinking about and that might already be hanging in my closet.

Marianne Organic Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
DÔEN
Marianne Organic Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

We need to start with this dress because it's so good.

Delicate Tapestry Midi Dress
FARM Rio
Delicate Tapestry Midi Dress

This neckline is worth taking a second look at.

Sweet Bloom Dreamscape Linen Blend Midi Sundress
FARM Rio
Sweet Bloom Dreamscape Linen Blend Midi Sundress

Clearly, Farm Rio is on the brain.

Julia Gingham Cotton Shirt Dress
DÔEN
Julia Gingham Cotton Shirt Dress

My kind of nap dress.

Tagliatelle Denim Dress
Reformation
Tagliatelle Denim Dress

It's the denim for me.

Monette Floral Linen Maxi Dress
Reformation
Monette Floral Linen Maxi Dress

Look at that print.

Sweetheart Fit & Flare Minidress
Avec Les Filles
Sweetheart Fit & Flare Minidress

This neckline is everything.

Drop Waist Cotton & Linen Midi Dress
All in Favor
Drop Waist Cotton & Linen Midi Dress

I need this dress in red too.

Stripe Cotton Blend Midi Dress
All in Favor
Stripe Cotton Blend Midi Dress

Perfection.

Birdie Square Neck Minidress
French Connection
Birdie Square Neck Minidress

This neckline is too good.

Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Stretch Jersey Maxi Dress
Naked Wardrobe
Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Stretch Jersey Maxi Dress

Wearing this for a sunset photo is my dream come true.

Sweet Bloom Bouquet Linen Blend Minidress
FARM Rio
Sweet Bloom Bouquet Linen Blend Minidress

Simply wow.

Annelise Floral Minidress
Reformation
Annelise Floral Minidress

Perfection.

Pleated Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Pleated Midi Dress

A dress worth spending the weekend in.

Antonia Lace Trim Long Sleeve Linen Minidress
Bardot
Antonia Lace Trim Long Sleeve Linen Minidress

The bohemian vibes here are incredible.

Grace Linen Tank & Miniskirt Set
Reformation
Grace Linen Tank & Miniskirt Set

I need to squeeze in a matching set here because this one is at the top of my list.

Beatrice Floral Print Cotton Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Beatrice Floral Print Cotton Midi Dress

A very pretty sundress.

Bow Back A-Line Dress
ASTR the Label
Bow Back A-Line Dress

The bows in the back are so pretty.

Strapless Linen Blend Midi Dress
Open Edit
Strapless Linen Blend Midi Dress

So many ways to style this one.

Azra Sleeveless Twill Mini Shirtdress
French Connection
Azra Sleeveless Twill Mini Shirtdress

The prettiest colorway.

In My Dreams Sleeveless Midi Dress
Free People
In My Dreams Sleeveless Midi Dress

The layers on the skirt have my full attention.

Greek Garden Tiered Linen Blend Maxi Dress
FARM Rio
Greek Garden Tiered Linen Blend Maxi Dress

Yes to everything about this.

Taking Sides Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
Free People
Taking Sides Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress

I wear this dress every summer.

Women's Riley Corset Mini Dress
Cotton On
Riley Corset Mini Dress

A good collection of minis like this one will take you far this summer.

Martini Linen Blend Minidress
WAYF
Martini Linen Blend Minidress

Perfection.

Contrast Detail Center Cutout Linen Blend Midi Dress
FARM Rio
Contrast Detail Center Cutout Linen Blend Midi Dress

Obsessed with the details here.

Aylin Pleated Sweater Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
Aylin Pleated Sweater Midi Dress

I can just tell this one is comfortable.

Pleated Button Front Linen Midi Shirtdress
Madewell
Pleated Button Front Linen Midi Shirtdress

Linen everything, please.

Carmen Mixed Print Cotton & Linen Midi Dress
Cleobella
Carmen Mixed Print Cotton & Linen Midi Dress

This one is over the price limit, but the print is incredible.

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

