I'm not sure what it is about Nordstrom, but the minute the temperatures cross 70°F, I always find myself scrolling through the endless collection of summer dresses on its site. I always think I just need one or two easy staples to carry me through the season, and then suddenly, I've added six to my cart and am mentally planning outfits for vacations I haven't even had time to book yet. Why not?

This year's lineup is especially good. I spotted linen frocks, fresh prints, polished basics, and nap dresses that make you feel like you're still in your pajamas. Whether you're in the market for a dress you can wear to brunch, the office, or a last-minute weekend trip, these under-$250 finds from Nordstrom are the ones I can't stop thinking about and that might already be hanging in my closet.