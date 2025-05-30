Nordstrom's Summer Dress Game Is Strong—These Are the Ones I'm Obsessed With
Chic, easy, under-$250 dresses to flounce around in? Count me in.
I'm not sure what it is about Nordstrom, but the minute the temperatures cross 70°F, I always find myself scrolling through the endless collection of summer dresses on its site. I always think I just need one or two easy staples to carry me through the season, and then suddenly, I've added six to my cart and am mentally planning outfits for vacations I haven't even had time to book yet. Why not?
This year's lineup is especially good. I spotted linen frocks, fresh prints, polished basics, and nap dresses that make you feel like you're still in your pajamas. Whether you're in the market for a dress you can wear to brunch, the office, or a last-minute weekend trip, these under-$250 finds from Nordstrom are the ones I can't stop thinking about and that might already be hanging in my closet.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
