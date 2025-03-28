7 Ways to Style Your Jeans for Spring That Feel Very 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
in Features

The street style scene isn’t all about full-look Prada. You’re now as likely to see blue jeans on the front row as much as you are heels and formal dresses. Thankfully, that means the latest dispatch of street style photographs is filled with outfits that you don’t need a Chanel invite to re-create, with lots of ideas for how to style jeans for spring.

When it comes to fit, baggy, wide-leg denim continues to be in pole position, while '90s-style straight-leg jeans are a timeless option. As for washes, light vintage-style blue jeans are the perfect foundation to any spring ensemble, while studded and indigo denim options are also having a moment this year.

When it comes to styling, the Calvin Klein show in New York was rife for denim inspiration, with logo tees paired with leather bombers and shirting—outfits that Kate Moss would have worn in the '90s. Double denim will always be a good idea, as shown by Vogue's Chioma Nnnadi, while below you'll find a line-up of excellent spring jackets, from leather trench coats to wax jackets to suede overshirts.

From ideas for how to add a fashion edge to jeans and a T-shirt to the ultimate weekend uniform, keep scrolling for seven ways to style your jeans for spring that feel very 2025.

1. '90s styling

denim spring summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style notes: Re-create the '90s supermodel uniform by pairing your straight-leg jeans with a Calvin Klein logo T-shirt, button-down shirt, and black blazer.

Oversized Windowpane-Check Blazer
COS
Oversized Windowpane-Check Blazer

En Vau Embroidered Striped Cotton-Blend Shirt
FAITHFULL
En Vau Embroidered Striped Cotton-Blend Shirt

Twisted Seam High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
TOTEME
Twisted Seam High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

2. Leather Jacket + Baggy Denim

jeans spring street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A suede jacket and jeans is a classic double act. However, to update the look for 2025, focus on silhouettes—pair an oversize vintage-coded jacket with baggy, wide-leg jeans.

Soft Suede Shirt Jacket
TOTEME
Soft Suede Shirt Jacket

Wide-Leg Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans

The Mid Heel Leather Chelsea Boots
TOTEME
The Mid Heel Leather Chelsea Boots

3. Wide-Leg Jeans + Boat Shoes

denim spring summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style notes: For spring weekends, pair your wide-leg jeans with boat shoes or loafers, and prepare for April showers with a classic raincoat.

Ettie Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket
BARBOUR
Ettie Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket

Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Dune, Gala Tan
Dune
Gala Tan

4. Double Denim

denim spring summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style notes: At London Fashion Week, Vogue's Chioma Nnadi had a vintage look in her well-worn jacket, matching straight-leg jeans, and Balenciaga City bag covered in denim patches.

The Otto Denim Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Otto Denim Jacket

Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans
AGOLDE
Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans

Le City Medium Textured-Leather Tote
BALENCIAGA
Le City Medium Textured-Leather Tote

5. Studded Denim + Leather Bomber

Street style denim

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style notes: Thanks to buzzy brand Haikure, studded denim is having a moment. Embrace the rock 'n' roll spirit by pairing it with a leather bomber jacket.

Ryder Leather Jacket
AllSaints
Ryder Leather Jacket

Relaxed Trapeze T-Shirt
COS
Relaxed Trapeze T-Shirt

Bonnie Embellished High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
HAIKURE
Bonnie Embellished High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

6. Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans

denim spring outfits

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style notes: Sometimes you can't beat the classics, and Who What Wear's Kristen Nichols attended London Fashion Week in a timeless ensemble: a leather trench coat paired with straight-leg jeans and a sweater looped around her shoulders.

Faux Leather Trench Coat
Naked Wardrobe
Faux Leather Trench Coat

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

The Easy Cotton Sweater
Navygrey
The Easy Cotton Sweater

7. Baggy Jeans + Tweed Jacket

spring denim outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: When it comes to silhouettes, baggy jeans are still dominating. Pair your slouchy denim with a tweed fitted blazer that balances out the oversize proportions of the jeans.

Wintour Tweed Jacket
MANGO
Wintour Tweed Jacket

Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

+ Paula's Ibiza Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
LOEWE EYEWEAR
+ Paula's Ibiza Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Freelance Fashion Editor

Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.

