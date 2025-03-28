7 Ways to Style Your Jeans for Spring That Feel Very 2025
The street style scene isn’t all about full-look Prada. You’re now as likely to see blue jeans on the front row as much as you are heels and formal dresses. Thankfully, that means the latest dispatch of street style photographs is filled with outfits that you don’t need a Chanel invite to re-create, with lots of ideas for how to style jeans for spring.
When it comes to fit, baggy, wide-leg denim continues to be in pole position, while '90s-style straight-leg jeans are a timeless option. As for washes, light vintage-style blue jeans are the perfect foundation to any spring ensemble, while studded and indigo denim options are also having a moment this year.
When it comes to styling, the Calvin Klein show in New York was rife for denim inspiration, with logo tees paired with leather bombers and shirting—outfits that Kate Moss would have worn in the '90s. Double denim will always be a good idea, as shown by Vogue's Chioma Nnnadi, while below you'll find a line-up of excellent spring jackets, from leather trench coats to wax jackets to suede overshirts.
From ideas for how to add a fashion edge to jeans and a T-shirt to the ultimate weekend uniform, keep scrolling for seven ways to style your jeans for spring that feel very 2025.
1. '90s styling
Style notes: Re-create the '90s supermodel uniform by pairing your straight-leg jeans with a Calvin Klein logo T-shirt, button-down shirt, and black blazer.
2. Leather Jacket + Baggy Denim
Style Notes: A suede jacket and jeans is a classic double act. However, to update the look for 2025, focus on silhouettes—pair an oversize vintage-coded jacket with baggy, wide-leg jeans.
3. Wide-Leg Jeans + Boat Shoes
Style notes: For spring weekends, pair your wide-leg jeans with boat shoes or loafers, and prepare for April showers with a classic raincoat.
4. Double Denim
Style notes: At London Fashion Week, Vogue's Chioma Nnadi had a vintage look in her well-worn jacket, matching straight-leg jeans, and Balenciaga City bag covered in denim patches.
5. Studded Denim + Leather Bomber
Style notes: Thanks to buzzy brand Haikure, studded denim is having a moment. Embrace the rock 'n' roll spirit by pairing it with a leather bomber jacket.
6. Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans
Style notes: Sometimes you can't beat the classics, and Who What Wear's Kristen Nichols attended London Fashion Week in a timeless ensemble: a leather trench coat paired with straight-leg jeans and a sweater looped around her shoulders.
7. Baggy Jeans + Tweed Jacket
Style notes: When it comes to silhouettes, baggy jeans are still dominating. Pair your slouchy denim with a tweed fitted blazer that balances out the oversize proportions of the jeans.
Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.
