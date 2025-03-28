7 Ways to Style Your Jeans for Spring That Feel Very 2025

The street style scene isn’t all about full-look Prada. You’re now as likely to see blue jeans on the front row as much as you are heels and formal dresses. Thankfully, that means the latest dispatch of street style photographs is filled with outfits that you don’t need a Chanel invite to re-create, with lots of ideas for how to style jeans for spring.

When it comes to fit, baggy, wide-leg denim continues to be in pole position, while '90s-style straight-leg jeans are a timeless option. As for washes, light vintage-style blue jeans are the perfect foundation to any spring ensemble, while studded and indigo denim options are also having a moment this year.

When it comes to styling, the Calvin Klein show in New York was rife for denim inspiration, with logo tees paired with leather bombers and shirting—outfits that Kate Moss would have worn in the '90s. Double denim will always be a good idea, as shown by Vogue's Chioma Nnnadi, while below you'll find a line-up of excellent spring jackets, from leather trench coats to wax jackets to suede overshirts.

From ideas for how to add a fashion edge to jeans and a T-shirt to the ultimate weekend uniform, keep scrolling for seven ways to style your jeans for spring that feel very 2025.

1. '90s styling

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style notes: Re-create the '90s supermodel uniform by pairing your straight-leg jeans with a Calvin Klein logo T-shirt, button-down shirt, and black blazer.

COS Oversized Windowpane-Check Blazer $220 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL En Vau Embroidered Striped Cotton-Blend Shirt $330 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Twisted Seam High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $390 SHOP NOW

2. Leather Jacket + Baggy Denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A suede jacket and jeans is a classic double act. However, to update the look for 2025, focus on silhouettes—pair an oversize vintage-coded jacket with baggy, wide-leg jeans.

TOTEME Soft Suede Shirt Jacket $1800 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Wide-Leg Jeans $109 SHOP NOW

TOTEME The Mid Heel Leather Chelsea Boots $800 SHOP NOW

3. Wide-Leg Jeans + Boat Shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style notes: For spring weekends, pair your wide-leg jeans with boat shoes or loafers, and prepare for April showers with a classic raincoat.

BARBOUR Ettie Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket $440 SHOP NOW

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $257 SHOP NOW

Dune Gala Tan $138 SHOP NOW

4. Double Denim

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style notes: At London Fashion Week, Vogue's Chioma Nnadi had a vintage look in her well-worn jacket, matching straight-leg jeans, and Balenciaga City bag covered in denim patches.

Favorite Daughter The Otto Denim Jacket $198 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans $240 SHOP NOW

BALENCIAGA Le City Medium Textured-Leather Tote $2900 SHOP NOW

5. Studded Denim + Leather Bomber

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style notes: Thanks to buzzy brand Haikure, studded denim is having a moment. Embrace the rock 'n' roll spirit by pairing it with a leather bomber jacket.

AllSaints Ryder Leather Jacket $599 SHOP NOW

COS Relaxed Trapeze T-Shirt $69 SHOP NOW

HAIKURE Bonnie Embellished High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $920 SHOP NOW

6. Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style notes: Sometimes you can't beat the classics, and Who What Wear's Kristen Nichols attended London Fashion Week in a timeless ensemble: a leather trench coat paired with straight-leg jeans and a sweater looped around her shoulders.

Naked Wardrobe Faux Leather Trench Coat $295 SHOP NOW

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans $120 SHOP NOW

Navygrey The Easy Cotton Sweater $395 SHOP NOW

7. Baggy Jeans + Tweed Jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: When it comes to silhouettes, baggy jeans are still dominating. Pair your slouchy denim with a tweed fitted blazer that balances out the oversize proportions of the jeans.

MANGO Wintour Tweed Jacket $130 SHOP NOW

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $257 SHOP NOW

LOEWE EYEWEAR + Paula's Ibiza Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $380 SHOP NOW