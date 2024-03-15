I Just Found the Biggest Spring Denim Trends for Under $150
Now that we can start shedding our coats and stuffy sweaters given the slow, but sure, arrival of spring, all that's on my mind is denim. The cool, yet casual pairs always slip through the cracks as some of the "must-buys," of the season, but thanks to the amount of fresh-feeling denim trends our team has spotted both online and IRL as of late, it's safe to say that they're high up on our shopping list.
Whether you're in the market for a head-turning pairs that's quite controversial à la barrel jeans or you're aiming to scoop up a pair of tried-and-true wide-leg spring favorites, these denim trends should be on your radar. The best part? They're all coming in hot at under $150. Who doesn't love that?
Below, scroll (and shop) the affordable spring 2024 denim trends I'd suggest you buy before they sell-out come April 1st.
Barrel Jeans
Dark Denim
Cuffed Jeans
Wide-Leg Jeans
Denim Cutoffs
