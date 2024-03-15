I Just Found the Biggest Spring Denim Trends for Under $150

By Ana Escalante
published

spring 2024 denim trends under $150

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Now that we can start shedding our coats and stuffy sweaters given the slow, but sure, arrival of spring, all that's on my mind is denim. The cool, yet casual pairs always slip through the cracks as some of the "must-buys," of the season, but thanks to the amount of fresh-feeling denim trends our team has spotted both online and IRL as of late, it's safe to say that they're high up on our shopping list.

Whether you're in the market for a head-turning pairs that's quite controversial à la barrel jeans or you're aiming to scoop up a pair of tried-and-true wide-leg spring favorites, these denim trends should be on your radar. The best part? They're all coming in hot at under $150. Who doesn't love that?

Below, scroll (and shop) the affordable spring 2024 denim trends I'd suggest you buy before they sell-out come April 1st.

Barrel Jeans

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

The Way-High Curve Jean
Everlane
The Way-High Curve Jean

Pilcro Heritage Curve Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Pilcro
Heritage Curve Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Trf Mid Waist Baggy Balloon Jeans
Zara
TRF Mid Waist Baggy Balloon Jeans

womens-way-high-curve-jean-wblk-long
Everlane
The Way-High Curve Jean

Dark Denim

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans

Low Waist Wideleg Jeans - Women
Mango
Low Waist Wideleg Jeans

Bdg Jaya Baggy Boyfriend Jean
BDG
Jaya Baggy Boyfriend Jean

Zw Collection High Waist Cropped Bootcut Jeans
Zara
ZW Collection High Waist Cropped Bootcut Jeans

Ribcage Straight Ankle
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle

Cuffed Jeans

Turned-Up Straight Jeans Women
Mango
Turned-Up Straight Jeans - Women

Straight Cut High Waist Jeans Zw Collection
Zara
Straight Cut High Waist Jeans ZW Collection

Final Countdown Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
Free People
Final Countdown Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans

Pilcro High-Rise Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans
Pilcro
High-Rise Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans

Extra Long Mid-Rise Trf Straight Leg Metallic Jeans
Zara
Extra Long Mid-Rise TRF Straight Leg Metallic Jeans

Wide-Leg Jeans

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Super Wide Leg Jeans

High-Waist Wideleg Jeans Women
Mango
High-Waist Wideleg Jeans

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Full Length Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Zara
Full Length TRFMid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Women's Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Women's Baggy Dad Jeans

Denim Cutoffs

The A-Line Denim Short
Everlane
The A-Line Denim Short

Regular Denim Shorts
H&M
Regular Denim Shorts

Madewell denim shorts
Madewell
The Curvy Perfect Vintage Mid-Length Short in Grennan Wash

Parker Distressed Denim Shorts
Agolde
Parker Distressed Denim Shorts

501 Original Cutoff Shorts
Levi's
501 Original Cutoff Shorts

Explore More:
Jeans
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.

Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸