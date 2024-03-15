I Just Found the Biggest Spring Denim Trends for Under $150

Now that we can start shedding our coats and stuffy sweaters given the slow, but sure, arrival of spring, all that's on my mind is denim. The cool, yet casual pairs always slip through the cracks as some of the "must-buys," of the season, but thanks to the amount of fresh-feeling denim trends our team has spotted both online and IRL as of late, it's safe to say that they're high up on our shopping list.

Whether you're in the market for a head-turning pairs that's quite controversial à la barrel jeans or you're aiming to scoop up a pair of tried-and-true wide-leg spring favorites, these denim trends should be on your radar. The best part? They're all coming in hot at under $150. Who doesn't love that?

Below, scroll (and shop) the affordable spring 2024 denim trends I'd suggest you buy before they sell-out come April 1st.

Barrel Jeans

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Way-High Curve Jean $128 $102 SHOP NOW

Pilcro Heritage Curve Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $148 SHOP NOW

Zara TRF Mid Waist Baggy Balloon Jeans $50 SHOP NOW

Dark Denim

COS Column Jeans $135 SHOP NOW

Mango Low Waist Wideleg Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

BDG Jaya Baggy Boyfriend Jean $69 SHOP NOW

Zara ZW Collection High Waist Cropped Bootcut Jeans $50 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle $98 SHOP NOW

Cuffed Jeans

Mango Turned-Up Straight Jeans - Women $100 SHOP NOW

Zara Straight Cut High Waist Jeans ZW Collection $50 SHOP NOW

Free People Final Countdown Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Pilcro High-Rise Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans $148 SHOP NOW

Zara Extra Long Mid-Rise TRF Straight Leg Metallic Jeans $46 SHOP NOW

Wide-Leg Jeans

Madewell Super Wide Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Mango High-Waist Wideleg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

H&M Wide High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW

Zara Full Length TRFMid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans $49.9 SHOP NOW

Levi's Women's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Denim Cutoffs

Everlane The A-Line Denim Short $54 SHOP NOW

H&M Regular Denim Shorts $19.99 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Mid-Length Short in Grennan Wash $75 SHOP NOW

Agolde Parker Distressed Denim Shorts $148 SHOP NOW