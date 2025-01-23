The French-Girl-Inspired Jeans One WWW Editor Claims "Look So Expensive" Are on Sale—Run

Some people love splurging on shoes, but I love investing in quality denim. Just last week, I treated myself to Khaite's Abigail jeans. However, my bank account doesn't always allow for such grand purchases, so I'm frequently looking for the best affordable denim styles.

Recently, my colleague Sierra Mayhew, a fashion editor at Who What Wear, took to Instagram to rave about Abercrombie's low-rise baggy jeans. These jeans, which are currently marked down, instantly caught my attention, so I knew this was an opportunity worth exploring.

On Sierra Mayhew: Abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans ($60)

I wasted no time messaging Mayhew for her expert opinion. "I have quite a few pairs of jeans stashed away in my closet," she revealed, "but I've been living in the Abercrombie low-rise baggy jeans lately, and they're only $60." She made a compelling case, adding, "That might sound a bit wild coming from someone who owns several pairs priced at $300, but these jeans fit me just perfectly."

Curious about the allure of these jeans, I probed further. "What makes them so special?" I asked. Mayhew responded, "I love that they fit perfectly above the hips. I’ve even had to size up in my belts to accommodate this style, but it’s worth it. I've been wearing them every day with a cozy sweater and a statement belt, and I encourage you to do the same."

Easily swayed by her enthusiasm, I made the purchase and felt compelled to share this chic find with others. If you, too, are someone who can be influenced by an excellent style recommendation, keep reading. I've compiled a selection of the said, low-rise jeans that are currently on sale. Pro tip: Mayhew suggests sizing up if you want that extra baggy look.

Shop Abercrombie's Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $90 $60 SHOP NOW This "Dark Marble" wash is the one she loves. If your size is still in stock, it's your lucky day.

abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $90 $68 SHOP NOW All of the chic French women are wearing dark-wash jeans.

abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $90 $54 SHOP NOW Effortlessly-cool.

abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $90 $68 SHOP NOW This is the pair that I have decided on.

abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $90 $68 SHOP NOW These seriously look 3x their price.

abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $90 $68 SHOP NOW Cuffed jeans are starting to pop up everywhere.

abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $110 $83 SHOP NOW Style with a simple tee and a trench coat.

abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $90 $70 SHOP NOW Trust me—gray jeans are a wearable neutral that can invigorate your denim collection.