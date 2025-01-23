The French-Girl-Inspired Jeans One WWW Editor Claims "Look So Expensive" Are on Sale—Run
Some people love splurging on shoes, but I love investing in quality denim. Just last week, I treated myself to Khaite's Abigail jeans. However, my bank account doesn't always allow for such grand purchases, so I'm frequently looking for the best affordable denim styles.
Recently, my colleague Sierra Mayhew, a fashion editor at Who What Wear, took to Instagram to rave about Abercrombie's low-rise baggy jeans. These jeans, which are currently marked down, instantly caught my attention, so I knew this was an opportunity worth exploring.
On Sierra Mayhew: Abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans ($60)
I wasted no time messaging Mayhew for her expert opinion. "I have quite a few pairs of jeans stashed away in my closet," she revealed, "but I've been living in the Abercrombie low-rise baggy jeans lately, and they're only $60." She made a compelling case, adding, "That might sound a bit wild coming from someone who owns several pairs priced at $300, but these jeans fit me just perfectly."
On Sierra Mayhew: Abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jeans ($60)
Curious about the allure of these jeans, I probed further. "What makes them so special?" I asked. Mayhew responded, "I love that they fit perfectly above the hips. I’ve even had to size up in my belts to accommodate this style, but it’s worth it. I've been wearing them every day with a cozy sweater and a statement belt, and I encourage you to do the same."
Easily swayed by her enthusiasm, I made the purchase and felt compelled to share this chic find with others. If you, too, are someone who can be influenced by an excellent style recommendation, keep reading. I've compiled a selection of the said, low-rise jeans that are currently on sale. Pro tip: Mayhew suggests sizing up if you want that extra baggy look.
Shop Abercrombie's Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
This "Dark Marble" wash is the one she loves. If your size is still in stock, it's your lucky day.
Trust me—gray jeans are a wearable neutral that can invigorate your denim collection.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Unlock the Secret to a Chic and Elegant Winter Wardrobe With These 6 Key Pieces
From timeless coats to expensive-looking sneakers.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kylie Jenner Knows That Wearing This Rich Denim Trend With This Pretty Loafer Trend Is the Move
Follow suit.
By Allyson Payer
-
This Sydney Sweeney Outfit Is Top-Notch, But I'd Never Wear Her Jeans in NYC
Hear me out.
By Allyson Payer
-
Talk About Great Timing: My Friend Told Me Her Favorite Jeans Are From Mango, and Now, They're on Sale
I'm in my lucky girl era.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Shoes That Always Look Good With Straight-Leg Jeans
Gigi Hadid is a fan, too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Jean Color and Shoe Trend Combo That'll Be Everywhere This Spring
She nailed it with this Aspen outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
24 Incredibly Chic, On-Sale Sweaters and Jeans to Mix and Match From J.Crew, Madewell, and Abercrombie
Bring on the cool winter outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, Barrel Jeans—I Am Forever Loyal to This Classic, Effortless Denim Style
Five chic winter outfit ideas right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes