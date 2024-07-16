Newcomer Kōki Has Us in Our Feels With the Beautiful New Film Touch

(Image credit: Kōki)

Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur's new film Touch is a "the one who got away" story of epic proportions. It will break your heart and tenderly piece it back together over the course of two hours, leaving you believing in the power of soulmates. Spanning multiple decades and continents (shot beautifully across England, Iceland, and Japan), the romantic drama follows one man's emotional journey in search of his first great love. It's based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson and is a delicate exploration of what could have been had the lives of one young couple not diverged at the height of their passion. A little advice: Grab your tissues.

The film begins in 2020 with elderly widower Kristófer receiving an early-stage dementia diagnosis and advice from his doctor to tie up any loose ends before it's too late. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up, Kristófer decides to close his Iceland restaurant and make way for London, where he last saw his first great love Miko. In a flashback to the late '60s, we see Kristófer and Miko meet for the first time at her father's restaurant, Nippon. Trading his economic studies for a kitchen prep job, Kristófer soon falls hard for the mysterious Miko, who is working as a waitress. While all seems to be going well for the young couple, he arrives at work one day to find Nippon closed for good and Miko gone without warning, leaving Kristófer devastated. As the film shifts back to the present, we see Kristófer journey to England and then Japan in hopes to fill a void and find the woman he never stopped loving.

At the beating heart of Touch are four fantastic performances from its leads, especially from newcomers Pálmi Kormákur and Kōki. With a palpable chemistry, Pálmi and Kōki set the foundation for a grand love story that will have you rooting for the couple's reunion decades later. In only her second-ever acting role, Kōki is a standout, imbuing Miko with a gentle nature and curiosity. Since appearing in the 2022 horror-thriller Ox-Head Village, the Japanese model-musician—who made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2019 with Chanel—has been proving herself to be a triple threat. Following in her father's (actor Takuya Kimura) footsteps, Kōki is eager to tell stories that make audiences feel certain emotions. We spoke with the actor days before the film hit cinemas to talk about the privilege of working on Touch, believing in soulmates, and the fashion combo she is wearing all summer.

This is both yours and Pálmi Kormákur's first big roles. How was it working with him as a scene partner to build that incredible chemistry that really sets the stage for the current-day story?

I said [this] to Pálmi a lot of times, but I was really glad that he was Kristófer because he was extremely friendly and open, and I felt like I could say anything to him. He was very open to my thoughts. I felt extremely comfortable working with him, so for the close and emotional scenes, I was able to put all of my emotions into it because of Pálmi. I was really grateful to be able to work with him. I also loved seeing Pálmi and Baltasar discussing scenes because they were both really passionate about it.

Kristófer's journey to find Miko is such a beautiful, grand romantic gesture. Do you believe in the idea of soulmates?

I'd love to think that there's a soulmate for me. It's such a beautiful story that someone can affect you so much and you can put all your love and all of your emotions into someone. I think it's such a beautiful experience to be able to have. I felt like I wanted to be able to experience this kind of beautiful love myself. So yes, I do believe in soulmates and hope there is [one] for me.

This being only your second acting project, what did you learn or take away from this experience?

I learned so much every day shooting the film. Baltasar was so patient with me, and I'm really grateful that he was. He would teach me every single detail that I think actors need to know as a base, but I was learning a lot. Something I remembered that he taught me was to squeeze out every moment that you're acting, that it's really important to be able to show different sides of your character and let everything come from your heart. That really stayed inside me, those words.

Was there a scene or moment that felt particularly big to you in terms of the prep or filming of it?

I think it would be the moment when Miko says her feelings to Kristófer. That was a very big scene for me because I think it's a really important scene for Miko as well. The amount of emotions you pour into it and the timing, it's such a beautiful scene. Also the part when she opens up about her past and background with Kristófer. That was challenging at first because of the amount of emotions you pour into, and it was Miko's first time opening up about her past, and she was showing her true self to someone.

Your parents are both in the entertainment industry. Your father is an actor, and your mother is a singer. Did you know from a young age that this was a career path you were interested in?

I grew up looking at my parents, and I admired them a lot. Watching my dad's movies, I always thought, "I want to be someone to make people feel [a certain] way or make them feel like this is such a beautiful scene." I think it's such a beautiful thing that you can make an audience feel a certain way or emotion. It is definitely something I was looking up to and was inspired to do this.

Did they give you any advice going into this industry?

Actually during filming, I remember I called my dad every single day. We were filming in Iceland and London, and my dad was in Japan, so I remember asking for tips.

Well, now that you have two films under your belt, what would you like to explore next?

I think I would love to continue challenging myself doing different roles. I would love to challenge myself in action.

You have written songs for your mother and in 2019 wrote and performed the opening theme song of the television series Hakui no Senshi. Is music something you want to continue to pursue?

Music is something that really made me who I am right now, so I'd love to continue learning and developing my music on the side. I would love to continue songwriting and composing to keep my musical side alive.

I love that you share a lot of your outfits on Instagram. Being a model, fashion is a big part of your life. What are some of the brands you are really excited about now?

I'm really privileged that I get to work with different brands. Something I love is looking at fashion shows because they each have such a different story. I can't say specifically one brand.

What are you wearing on repeat this summer?

I would say jeans paired up with a blazer.

