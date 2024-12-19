Selena Gomez's Stylist, Erin Walsh, Told Me the Denim Trend That's a "Game Changer" and "Mood Shifter"

(Image credit: @erinwalshstyle)

If you've ever ogled over a red carpet look worn by Selena Gomez or Anne Hathway, you have Erin Walsh to thank. The celebrity stylist is the mastermind behind some of the most talked-about outfits in recent memory. You might think Walsh's life is all designer gowns and precious jewels, but that's not the full story. She's also a big fan of everyone's favorite affordable brand: Old Navy. Thanks to her partnership with the brand, we got the opportunity to interview Walsh and ask her about all things fashion.

When I asked Walsh about her favorite denim trend right now, she was quick to reply. "Barrel jeans are a game-changer for everybody," she told me. "If what you wear is supposed to shift how you feel, barrel jeans are like a mood shifter. I would say that's a good element to put in your wardrobe to level up your vibe." However, she clarifies that she's never been one to jump on all the latest and greatest trends. "I like to add into my closets pieces that are new and are a continuation of the story I want to tell, not just because they're trendy, but because they're changing the way that I feel or bringing me back to how I want to feel," she said.

One of the pieces that always feels good? Old Navy's knit sets. "When I get home every day, that's what I put on. It's also all I wear on the plane, literally. I love finding ways to pair knit sets with a fun jacket. I really like Old Navy's new jackets, especially the shearling ones. They're super cute."

Walsh also shared with me a refreshing fashion philosophy that I'm definitely keeping in mind during the hectic holiday season. "I've always thought it's funny that people can think of fashion as just like this fun, silly, you know, frivolous enterprise," Walsh said. "Fundamentally, if you get thoughtful about it, it can shift your entire life and change how people see you and ultimately how you're remembered. So for me, going into award season, I'm really leaning into making a ritual of refinding and remembering who I want to be at the start of every day. If you bring that to your closet, it can be really fun. It makes everything more joyful." Who could argue with that? Scroll down to shop Erin Walsh's favorite pieces from Old Navy.

Shop Erin Walsh's Old Navy Picks

Old Navy High-Waisted Barrel Ankle Jeans $50 SHOP NOW There's no need to spend hundreds of dollars on Walsh's favorite denim trend.

Old Navy Fit & Flare Velvet Mini Dress $30 $13 SHOP NOW "I really like Old Navy's new dresses," Walsh said. "This black velvet one for the holidays is fantastic. I'm obsessed. It's the perfect party dress."

Old Navy Bell-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater $45 SHOP NOW This sweater is sumptuously soft.

Old Navy High-Waisted Crop Kick Flare Sweater Pants $45 SHOP NOW The perfect travel outfit.

Old Navy Cozy Drop-Shoulder Sweater $27 $13 SHOP NOW This is one of Walsh's favorite cozy pieces.