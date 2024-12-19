Selena Gomez's Stylist, Erin Walsh, Told Me the Denim Trend That's a "Game Changer" and "Mood Shifter"
If you've ever ogled over a red carpet look worn by Selena Gomez or Anne Hathway, you have Erin Walsh to thank. The celebrity stylist is the mastermind behind some of the most talked-about outfits in recent memory. You might think Walsh's life is all designer gowns and precious jewels, but that's not the full story. She's also a big fan of everyone's favorite affordable brand: Old Navy. Thanks to her partnership with the brand, we got the opportunity to interview Walsh and ask her about all things fashion.
When I asked Walsh about her favorite denim trend right now, she was quick to reply. "Barrel jeans are a game-changer for everybody," she told me. "If what you wear is supposed to shift how you feel, barrel jeans are like a mood shifter. I would say that's a good element to put in your wardrobe to level up your vibe." However, she clarifies that she's never been one to jump on all the latest and greatest trends. "I like to add into my closets pieces that are new and are a continuation of the story I want to tell, not just because they're trendy, but because they're changing the way that I feel or bringing me back to how I want to feel," she said.
One of the pieces that always feels good? Old Navy's knit sets. "When I get home every day, that's what I put on. It's also all I wear on the plane, literally. I love finding ways to pair knit sets with a fun jacket. I really like Old Navy's new jackets, especially the shearling ones. They're super cute."
Walsh also shared with me a refreshing fashion philosophy that I'm definitely keeping in mind during the hectic holiday season. "I've always thought it's funny that people can think of fashion as just like this fun, silly, you know, frivolous enterprise," Walsh said. "Fundamentally, if you get thoughtful about it, it can shift your entire life and change how people see you and ultimately how you're remembered. So for me, going into award season, I'm really leaning into making a ritual of refinding and remembering who I want to be at the start of every day. If you bring that to your closet, it can be really fun. It makes everything more joyful." Who could argue with that? Scroll down to shop Erin Walsh's favorite pieces from Old Navy.
Shop Erin Walsh's Old Navy Picks
There's no need to spend hundreds of dollars on Walsh's favorite denim trend.
"I really like Old Navy's new dresses," Walsh said. "This black velvet one for the holidays is fantastic. I'm obsessed. It's the perfect party dress."
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.