Kendall Jenner Just Wore This $35 Top With Jeans and Converse Sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Don't you love it when celebrities wear things you already own? I've worn Converse sneakers for decades, so it's refreshing to see Kendall Jenner don the brand instead of the many designer shoes she has in her closet. (But I'd still sell my soul to access said designer wardrobe.) Photographed in Miami, Jenner wore her classic Chucks with other relatable pieces, including Mango's Round-Neck Strapless Top ($35) and Chimi's LHR Sunglasses ($72).

Jenner's outfit is also a prime example of the easiest styling trick known to mankind: toss a brightly hued sweater over your shoulders for a fun pop of color. It's both stylish and practical, as you never know when you'll get chilly and crave an extra layer. Scroll down to see Kendall Jenner's simple, laid-back outfit and shop the exact pieces she's wearing—until they sell out, that is.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Mango Round-Neck Strapless Top ($35); Chimi LHR Sunglasses ($72); Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers ($60)

Shop Kendall Jenner's Exact Pieces

mango Round-Neck Strapless Top $35 SHOP NOW Now that Kendall Jenner has worn this tank top, it's inevitably going to sell out.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers $60 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a pair of Converse sneakers.

Chimi LHR Sunglasses $180 $72 SHOP NOW Hurry: These sunglasses won't be on sale forever.

Shop More Tank Tops

mango Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top $20 SHOP NOW Another excellent option from Mango.

Good American Micro Rib Tank $37 SHOP NOW You can style this one in a million different ways.

Agolde Poppy Tank $98 SHOP NOW Fashion editors are obsessed with Agolde.

H&M Mock Turtleneck Crop Top $14 SHOP NOW You can always rely on H&M for excellent prices.

Recto Wool Blend Ribbed Sleveless Top $115 SHOP NOW I'll admit that I overlook gray when it comes to wardrobe staples, but not any longer!

Good American Micro Rib Tank Top $37 SHOP NOW You already know and love Good American's jeans, but don't sleep on the brand's cute selection of tops.