Kendall Jenner Just Wore This $35 Top With Jeans and Converse Sneakers
Don't you love it when celebrities wear things you already own? I've worn Converse sneakers for decades, so it's refreshing to see Kendall Jenner don the brand instead of the many designer shoes she has in her closet. (But I'd still sell my soul to access said designer wardrobe.) Photographed in Miami, Jenner wore her classic Chucks with other relatable pieces, including Mango's Round-Neck Strapless Top ($35) and Chimi's LHR Sunglasses ($72).
Jenner's outfit is also a prime example of the easiest styling trick known to mankind: toss a brightly hued sweater over your shoulders for a fun pop of color. It's both stylish and practical, as you never know when you'll get chilly and crave an extra layer. Scroll down to see Kendall Jenner's simple, laid-back outfit and shop the exact pieces she's wearing—until they sell out, that is.
On Kendall Jenner: Mango Round-Neck Strapless Top ($35); Chimi LHR Sunglasses ($72); Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers ($60)
Shop Kendall Jenner's Exact Pieces
Now that Kendall Jenner has worn this tank top, it's inevitably going to sell out.
You can never go wrong with a pair of Converse sneakers.
Shop More Tank Tops
I'll admit that I overlook gray when it comes to wardrobe staples, but not any longer!
You already know and love Good American's jeans, but don't sleep on the brand's cute selection of tops.
I got my start as a Who What Wear intern eleven years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We've since increased that number twentyfold.) I graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how I ended up moving to Los Angeles from my hometown of San Diego. In college, I also interned at Refinery29, where I was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, I came back to WWW in 2016, where I currently hold the title of Associate Director, Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royals expert—in case you haven't noticed my numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). I spend my days trying to incorporate my idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, I love tennis, dogs, classic rock, and traveling.