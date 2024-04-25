Zendaya Just Wore the Naked Shoe Trend That Refuses to Die
I don't know about you, but I will never tire of a Zendaya press tour. Overexposure? Never heard of her. Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, have been on a tear with their tennis-themed outfits while promoting her new film, Challengers, coming out in theaters on April 26. As expected, every look has been a major win.
While her newest outfit might not appear to be related to the movie at first glance, I'll let you in on some insider knowledge: Zendaya is wearing the same shirt—emblazoned with the words "I Told Ya"—that her character, Tashi, wears in the film. However, it was her shoes that immediately piqued my interest. She's wearing see-through mesh flats, a mega-popular "naked" trend that started in 2023 but has some serious longevity. Scroll down to see how she styled the shoe trend and shop it for yourself.
On Zendaya: Loewe Relaxed Fit T-Shirt ($330); Bottega Veneta Atomic Knit Ballerina Flats ($790)
Shop Zendaya's Exact Shoes
Shop Other See-Through Mesh Flats
These gold mesh flats are guaranteed to earn you compliments.
Pastels for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are chic.
