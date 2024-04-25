Zendaya Just Wore the Naked Shoe Trend That Refuses to Die

I don't know about you, but I will never tire of a Zendaya press tour. Overexposure? Never heard of her. Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, have been on a tear with their tennis-themed outfits while promoting her new film, Challengers, coming out in theaters on April 26. As expected, every look has been a major win.

While her newest outfit might not appear to be related to the movie at first glance, I'll let you in on some insider knowledge: Zendaya is wearing the same shirt—emblazoned with the words "I Told Ya"—that her character, Tashi, wears in the film. However, it was her shoes that immediately piqued my interest. She's wearing see-through mesh flats, a mega-popular "naked" trend that started in 2023 but has some serious longevity. Scroll down to see how she styled the shoe trend and shop it for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Loewe Relaxed Fit T-Shirt ($330); Bottega Veneta Atomic Knit Ballerina Flats ($790)

Shop Zendaya's Exact Shoes

Bottega Veneta Atomic Knit Ballerina Flats $790 SHOP NOW Zendaya's exact shoes are bound to sell out.

Shop Other See-Through Mesh Flats

Tony Bianco Mia White Mesh/Patent Flats $160 SHOP NOW These are a great alternative at a fraction of the cost.

Mango Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap $70 SHOP NOW How cute are these?

ZARA Mesh Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW Zara never gets it wrong.

Steve Madden Dreaming Gold Multi Mesh Mary Jans $90 SHOP NOW These gold mesh flats are guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Tony Bianco Mia Flats $260 SHOP NOW Suddenly I need these in every color.

Open Edit Desi Mary Jane Mesh Flats $70 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these flats.

Madewell Cosme Elastic Mary Janes $110 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Madewell's excellent shoe selection.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Landon Bow-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats $250 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats $140 SHOP NOW Another winner.

Sam Edelman Miranda Mesh Ballet Flats $130 SHOP NOW I love this leather cap toe.

KHAITE Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats $950 SHOP NOW Fashion editors are simply enamored with Khaite.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mesh Ballet Flats $160 SHOP NOW These studded flats are so fun.

3.1 Phillip Lim ID Mesh Mary Jane Flats $395 SHOP NOW Pastels for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are chic.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW How can I possibly choose my favorite pair?

LE MONDE BERYL Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats $400 SHOP NOW You can style these a million ways.

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Minette Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats $825 SHOP NOW Fashion people love these shoes.