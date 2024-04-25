Zendaya Just Wore the Naked Shoe Trend That Refuses to Die

Erin Fitzpatrick
By Erin Fitzpatrick
I don't know about you, but I will never tire of a Zendaya press tour. Overexposure? Never heard of her. Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, have been on a tear with their tennis-themed outfits while promoting her new film, Challengers, coming out in theaters on April 26. As expected, every look has been a major win.

While her newest outfit might not appear to be related to the movie at first glance, I'll let you in on some insider knowledge: Zendaya is wearing the same shirt—emblazoned with the words "I Told Ya"—that her character, Tashi, wears in the film. However, it was her shoes that immediately piqued my interest. She's wearing see-through mesh flats, a mega-popular "naked" trend that started in 2023 but has some serious longevity. Scroll down to see how she styled the shoe trend and shop it for yourself.

Zendaya wearing mesh flat shoes with black trousers and a trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Loewe Relaxed Fit T-Shirt ($330); Bottega Veneta Atomic Knit Ballerina Flats ($790)

Shop Zendaya's Exact Shoes

Atomic Knit Ballerina Flats
Bottega Veneta
Atomic Knit Ballerina Flats

Zendaya's exact shoes are bound to sell out.

Shop Other See-Through Mesh Flats

white mesh mary jane flats with leather strap
Tony Bianco
Mia White Mesh/Patent Flats

These are a great alternative at a fraction of the cost.

Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap - Women
Mango
Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap

How cute are these?

beige Mesh Ballet Flats
ZARA
Mesh Ballet Flats

Zara never gets it wrong.

Gold Mesh Mary Jane flats by Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Dreaming Gold Multi Mesh Mary Jans

These gold mesh flats are guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Mia Flat
Tony Bianco
Mia Flats

Suddenly I need these in every color.

beige mesh flats
Open Edit
Desi Mary Jane Mesh Flats

Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these flats.

beige mesh mary jane flats by madewell
Madewell
Cosme Elastic Mary Janes

Don't sleep on Madewell's excellent shoe selection.

Bow-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats in tan
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Landon Bow-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

Sleek and simple.

white Mesh Ballet Flats
By Anthropologie
Mesh Ballet Flats

Another winner.

black mesh flats with a leather cap toe and leather strap
Sam Edelman
Miranda Mesh Ballet Flats

I love this leather cap toe.

Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats
KHAITE
Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

Fashion editors are simply enamored with Khaite.

Michaela Mesh Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mesh Ballet Flats

These studded flats are so fun.

purple Mesh Mary Jane Flats
3.1 Phillip Lim
ID Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Pastels for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are chic.

Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

How can I possibly choose my favorite pair?

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats

You can style these a million ways.

Minette Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Minette Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

Fashion people love these shoes.

Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats
KHAITE
Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats

How sweet is this floral embroidery?

