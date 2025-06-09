Many brands rely heavily on celebrity collaborations to make something work, be it a capsule collection (the notion of which we’ll come to in a minute) or simple to revive it, to give it relevance again. Zara is not such a brand. The affordable fashion hotspot doesn’t need to pull in outside influence to make its collections a hit—they fly on their own. As such, when Zara does that rare thing and partner with someone, you know it’s going to be worthwhile. Enter Kate Moss, who, when she collaborated with the brand last winter on a selection of bohemian-infused partywear, made the entire industry collectively gasp. Of course, it sold out in a heartbeat but, with appetites whetted, it left fashion editors wondering if there would be more to come from this pairing; a pairing we didn’t know we needed to exist but, now that it was in the world, felt like it really ought to.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)

Today, that wait is over, and I’m pleased to say the Kate Moss x Zara second coming has lived up to the high expectations placed upon it. This is, in part, because Moss is covering territory that’s she’s very comfortable with. With Glastonbury mere weeks away, what better time to unveil a Zara capsule filled with pieces inspired by her own field and AAA looks.

For those who saw these outfits unfold in real time when she wore them first time round (both memory and Google flash up images of Moss at Glasto as far back as 2003), to budding fashion enthusiasts who now study Moss’s fashion archive with dissertation-level dedication, today is a monumental day indeed. Filled with dresses and lace midi skirts that are threaded together with the type of nonchalance Moss is so synonymous with to the go-go boots to pull on with them, to fringed bikinis Moss attests will work for a mud slide and, perhaps, the most iconic piece of them all, a pair of gold leather hot pants, the collection manages to embody the hazy, heady festival era of twenty years ago whilst feeling wholly relevant now. Not unlike Moss herself.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)

Naturally, she also fronts the accompanying campaign, but she’s not alone. Joined by Billie Gilllespie, the iconic frontman of Scottish rock band Primal Scream, the visuals create their own British festival, Almost Famous-style dream world. If you enjoy Gilllespie’s wares then know this—the Kate Moss x Zara festival collection extends to menswear, too, meaning the entire group can level up their festival gear this season. Then, sure to appease a new gen of festival goers, Moss has also called upon daughter, Lila Moss, who loans her own Midas modelling touch to the on-site ecomm.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)

Launching today, if this collection’s trajectory follows the last, I doubt there will be very much left by closing. As such, below, I’ve curated an edit of the Kate Moss x Zara festival pieces I think will be the first to disappear so you don’t miss them.

Shop the Kate Moss x Zara Festival Collection