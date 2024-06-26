The Specific Dress-and-Shoe Combo Everyone's Wearing in Paris Right Now

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A month before the sporting world descends upon Paris for the Olympics, the fashion set has arrived in the French capital for couture week. Luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, Viktor & Rolf, and Elie Saab have been presenting their F/W 24 couture collections all week, much to the delight of fashion fans worldwide. Naturally, the shows have attracted well-dressed celebrities of all stripes. The Dior show, for instance, drew Jennifer Lopez and Venus Williams, while Chanel's front row was stacked with A-listers including Keira Knightley, Kerry Washington, Camila Morrone, Sadie Sink, and others.

When looking through the street-style photos, one specific outfit combo stuck out to me: Many of the Chanel attendees wore white dresses with black heels. Personally, I'm quite partial to accessories that match my outfits, but choosing shoes in a contrasting color is clearly a chic option too. Scroll down to see how celebrities styled white dresses and black heels at the Chanel couture show this week.

How Celebs Styled White Dresses + Black Heels at the Chanel Show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop My Favorite White Dresses and Black Heels

MANGO Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal $40 SHOP NOW

Reformation Balia Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW

Aquazzura Slow Kisses Mules 75mm $995 SHOP NOW

MANGO Embroidered Halter-Neck Dress $130 SHOP NOW

Intentionally Blank Anca Sandal Heels $189 SHOP NOW

MANGO Jacquard Dress With Opening $80 SHOP NOW