The Specific Dress-and-Shoe Combo Everyone's Wearing in Paris Right Now
A month before the sporting world descends upon Paris for the Olympics, the fashion set has arrived in the French capital for couture week. Luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, Viktor & Rolf, and Elie Saab have been presenting their F/W 24 couture collections all week, much to the delight of fashion fans worldwide. Naturally, the shows have attracted well-dressed celebrities of all stripes. The Dior show, for instance, drew Jennifer Lopez and Venus Williams, while Chanel's front row was stacked with A-listers including Keira Knightley, Kerry Washington, Camila Morrone, Sadie Sink, and others.
When looking through the street-style photos, one specific outfit combo stuck out to me: Many of the Chanel attendees wore white dresses with black heels. Personally, I'm quite partial to accessories that match my outfits, but choosing shoes in a contrasting color is clearly a chic option too. Scroll down to see how celebrities styled white dresses and black heels at the Chanel couture show this week.
How Celebs Styled White Dresses + Black Heels at the Chanel Show
