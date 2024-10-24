Chic Wedding Guests Are Suddenly Wearing This Potentially Rule-Breaking Color
Generally speaking, I don't believe in fashion rules. Clothes are supposed to be fun no matter your age or body type. However, there's one specific instance where I do trust traditional fashion commandments: weddings. It's probably never a good idea to wear white to attend a wedding because you don't want to compete with the bride. But what about white-adjacent colors? Well, that's where it gets murky.
Attending the wedding of model Mariacarla Boscono in Italy last weekend, former French Vogue editor in chief Carine Roitfeld wore a gray dress so light that it almost looked white. Similarly, Amelia Morales wore a light gray dress that could easily be mistaken for white while attending the wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece last month. Neither dress is explicitly white, so do they break the rule or are they safe to wear? I'll let you be the judge of that.
