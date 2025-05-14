Fashion People In Big Cities Wear This Item to Make Midi Skirts and Flat Sandals Look Fancier

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

It's here: sandal season. Our feet are finally free. I don't know about you, but at the start of sandal season each year, we'll wear them with anything and everything, just because we can. But one of the most consistently popular outfit combinations during the warmer months of the year is sandals and midi skirts. It's a pairing that can easily be dressed up or down. In big cities such as NYC, Paris, London, and in this case, Rome, people do what they can to dress their skirts and sandals up—including Lily Collins, who was just spotted in Rome.

While heading out to dinner this week, Collins was photographed wearing a black midi skirt with strappy Celine sandals. And the piece she wore that's a favorite of fashion people in big cities, was a tweed jacket. Tweed jackets add polish and elegance to whatever they're paired with—including a midi skirt and flat sandals. The typical vacation combination looks appropriate for the stylish city streets in an instant when worn with one.

So the next time you want to dress up your midi skirt and sandals, take a cue from Collins and wear them with a tweed jacket (just be sure to opt for a lightweight one during the summer months). Scroll to shop some of my favorites.

Lily Collins walking with husband in Rome

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Lily Collins: Cartier sunglasses; Chanel bag; Celine sandals

Shop the Look

Ba&sh Meredith Jacket
Ba&sh
Meredith Jacket

Iris Skirt
Aritzia
Wilfred Iris Skirt

Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals

Shop More Tweed Jackets

Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim
J.Crew
Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim

Mabel Jacket
Reformation
Mabel Jacket

Tweed Jacket
MANGO
Tweed Jacket

Anine Bing Blue Tweed Amber Jacket
Shopbop
Anine Bing Blue Tweed Amber Jacket

Cheyenne Tweed Jacket
rag & bone
Cheyenne Tweed Jacket

Wintour Tweed Jacket
MANGO
Wintour Tweed Jacket

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
  • Alexis Badiyi taking a mirror selfie in a white button down with black sunglasses.
    From Balenciaga to The Row, These Are the 17 Summer Pieces I'm Shopping at Luisaviaroma

    I'm obsessed.

  • Chic Affordable Glasses
    The Under-$40 Eyewear You'll Low-Key Wear More Than Any Luxury Pair

    They start at $7.