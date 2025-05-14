Fashion People In Big Cities Wear This Item to Make Midi Skirts and Flat Sandals Look Fancier
It's here: sandal season. Our feet are finally free. I don't know about you, but at the start of sandal season each year, we'll wear them with anything and everything, just because we can. But one of the most consistently popular outfit combinations during the warmer months of the year is sandals and midi skirts. It's a pairing that can easily be dressed up or down. In big cities such as NYC, Paris, London, and in this case, Rome, people do what they can to dress their skirts and sandals up—including Lily Collins, who was just spotted in Rome.
While heading out to dinner this week, Collins was photographed wearing a black midi skirt with strappy Celine sandals. And the piece she wore that's a favorite of fashion people in big cities, was a tweed jacket. Tweed jackets add polish and elegance to whatever they're paired with—including a midi skirt and flat sandals. The typical vacation combination looks appropriate for the stylish city streets in an instant when worn with one.
So the next time you want to dress up your midi skirt and sandals, take a cue from Collins and wear them with a tweed jacket (just be sure to opt for a lightweight one during the summer months). Scroll to shop some of my favorites.
On Lily Collins: Cartier sunglasses; Chanel bag; Celine sandals
Shop the Look
Shop More Tweed Jackets
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.