Nara Smith Just Wore the Classic Dress Trend That's Beyond Reproach

Everyone who's anyone is in New York right now (except me). Celebrities are flocking to the Big Apple with the US Open continuing until Sunday and fashion week just beginning. Among them are Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith, who have been photographed at both the tennis tournament and the runway shows. I particularly liked what Nara wore to a party last night: Calvin Klein's Brushed Wool Blend Strapless Dress ($499).

Nara's sleek strapless column dress is reminiscent of '90s minimalism. You can't go wrong with the tried-and-true, simple, stylish dress silhouette. When in doubt, less is more. I'll copy this look by styling my column dress with pared-back jewelry, unfussy accessories, and a polished updo. Scroll down to see Nara Smith's new outfit and shop similar dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nara Smith: Calvin Klein Brushed Wool Blend Strapless Dress ($499); Tiffany & Co. jewelry; Christian Louboutin shoes

Shop Strapless Column Midi Dresses

Calvin Klein Brushed Wool Blend Strapless Dress $499 SHOP NOW Nara Smith's exact dress is a solid option.

Nordstrom Strapless A-Line Dress $99 SHOP NOW This is my favorite under-$100 dress at Nordstrom right now.

MANGO Strapless Pinstripe Dress $80 SHOP NOW Sleek.

Nordstrom Strapless A-Line Dress $99 SHOP NOW Emulate Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and go jewelry-free.

EMILIA WICKSTEAD Keeley Strapless Cotton and Linen-Blend Tweed Midi Dress $1935 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with Emilia Wickstead.

H&M Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress $35 SHOP NOW This $35 price tag is calling my name.