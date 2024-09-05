Nara Smith Just Wore the Classic Dress Trend That's Beyond Reproach

Everyone who's anyone is in New York right now (except me). Celebrities are flocking to the Big Apple with the US Open continuing until Sunday and fashion week just beginning. Among them are Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith, who have been photographed at both the tennis tournament and the runway shows. I particularly liked what Nara wore to a party last night: Calvin Klein's Brushed Wool Blend Strapless Dress ($499).

Nara's sleek strapless column dress is reminiscent of '90s minimalism. You can't go wrong with the tried-and-true, simple, stylish dress silhouette. When in doubt, less is more. I'll copy this look by styling my column dress with pared-back jewelry, unfussy accessories, and a polished updo. Scroll down to see Nara Smith's new outfit and shop similar dresses.

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith are photographed during New York Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nara Smith: Calvin Klein Brushed Wool Blend Strapless Dress ($499); Tiffany & Co. jewelry; Christian Louboutin shoes

Shop Strapless Column Midi Dresses

a model wears a gray strapless Calvin Klein dress
Calvin Klein
Brushed Wool Blend Strapless Dress

Nara Smith's exact dress is a solid option.

Strapless A-Line Dress
Nordstrom
Strapless A-Line Dress

This is my favorite under-$100 dress at Nordstrom right now.

Strapless Pinstripe Dress
MANGO
Strapless Pinstripe Dress

Sleek.

Strapless A-Line Dress
Nordstrom
Strapless A-Line Dress

Emulate Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and go jewelry-free.

Keeley Strapless Cotton and Linen-Blend Tweed Midi Dress
EMILIA WICKSTEAD
Keeley Strapless Cotton and Linen-Blend Tweed Midi Dress

I'm obsessed with Emilia Wickstead.

Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress

This $35 price tag is calling my name.

The Colette Strapless Dress
Favorite Daughter
The Colette Strapless Dress

The kind of dress you can wear all year long.

