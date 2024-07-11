Sydney Sweeney Wore the One Swimsuit Trend I'd Ditch My Bikinis For

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don't have any fun summer plans, Instagram can be a dangerous place. When everyone is sharing enviable snaps from their glam European vacations—and you're chained to your desk—the FOMO is bound to set in. That's exactly the case with Sydney Sweeney's newest posts from her Greek getaway.

In one video, Sweeney is wearing Same Los Angeles's Colorblock One Piece Swimsuit ($195). While bikinis are always a classic choice, Sweeney has convinced me to temporarily trade mine in for an elegant one-piece striped swimsuit, a piece that's the perfect mix of timeless and trendy. Oh, and if you happen to have any boat excursions in your future, a nautical-themed striped swimsuit would be the perfect choice. Scroll down to shop Sydney Sweeney's exact swimsuit as well as other similar options.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Shop Sydney Sweeney's Exact Swimsuit

SAME LOS ANGELES Colorblock One Piece Swimsuit $195 SHOP NOW

Shop More Striped One-Piece Swimsuits

Solid & Striped The Annemarie One Piece $128 SHOP NOW

Hunza G Square Neck Swim One Piece $230 SHOP NOW

MELISSA ODABASH Arezzo Striped Swimsuit $274 SHOP NOW

Land's End X-Back High Leg Soft Cup Tugless Sporty One Piece $83 SHOP NOW

LSPACE Coco One Piece Classic $198 SHOP NOW

HUNZA G Celine Striped Metallic Seersucker Swimsuit $260 SHOP NOW

Spring Swim 2024 Ella Swimsuit $325 SHOP NOW

LEMLEM Elene Striped Swimsuit $250 SHOP NOW