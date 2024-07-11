Sydney Sweeney Wore the One Swimsuit Trend I'd Ditch My Bikinis For
If you don't have any fun summer plans, Instagram can be a dangerous place. When everyone is sharing enviable snaps from their glam European vacations—and you're chained to your desk—the FOMO is bound to set in. That's exactly the case with Sydney Sweeney's newest posts from her Greek getaway.
In one video, Sweeney is wearing Same Los Angeles's Colorblock One Piece Swimsuit ($195). While bikinis are always a classic choice, Sweeney has convinced me to temporarily trade mine in for an elegant one-piece striped swimsuit, a piece that's the perfect mix of timeless and trendy. Oh, and if you happen to have any boat excursions in your future, a nautical-themed striped swimsuit would be the perfect choice. Scroll down to shop Sydney Sweeney's exact swimsuit as well as other similar options.
