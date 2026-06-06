If, like me, you invested in a pair of stovepipe jeans at the start of the year, you might now be looking for some fresh styling inspiration as the seasons shift. Back in January, you'd find me wrapped up in the slim-fit, high-waisted denim style with a grey wool knit layered on top and square-toe or pointed-toe boots peeking out beneath. But with the arrival of warmer weather, my approach to styling stovepipe jeans has taken on a decidedly chicer feel.
Recently acquainted with the ever-elegant scarf blouse trend, I've discovered that this versatile top is one of the chicest pieces you can pair with stovepipe jeans this summer. The relaxed nature of the denim tempers the blouse's polished finish, making it feel much more wearable for daytime, whilst the blouse elevates the jeans in return.
Showcasing the exact outfit formula I'm currently obsessed with, actor Camila Mendes was just spotted in New York wearing a sophisticated sleeveless scarf blouse with a pair of stovepipe jeans. Completing the look with the perfect summer shoe, Mendes opted for tall white strappy sandals. The barely-there design brought a sense of lightness to the full-length denim, while the crisp white hue added brightness and polish in one easy step.
Latest Videos From
Inherently elegant and incredibly easy to recreate, this blouse, jeans and sandal combination is one I'll be returning to all summer long. If you're equally tempted, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best pieces to achieve the look.
Shop Scarf Blouses, Stovepipe Jeans and Sandals:
H&M
Scarf-Collar Chiffon Top
Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.
Reformation
Royce Silk Top
This also comes in the richest shade of burgundy.
Reiss
Draped Scarf-Detail Sleeveless Top
This light beige shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Sézane
Brut Jeans
Sleek straight-leg jeans will never go out of style.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Marks & Spencer
Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans
These also come in five other shades.
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal
The heeled flip-flop trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals
These also come in brown and silver.
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals
Style these with denim or pair them with a floaty dress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.