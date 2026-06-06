Spotted in New York: the Elegant Summer Top and Shoe Trend That Makes Stovepipe Jeans Look Chicest

In the summer, stovepipe jeans look chicest with this elegant blouse and these strappy shoes.

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Camilla Mendes steps outside wearing stovepipe jeans with a scarf blouse and white heeled sandals.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If, like me, you invested in a pair of stovepipe jeans at the start of the year, you might now be looking for some fresh styling inspiration as the seasons shift. Back in January, you'd find me wrapped up in the slim-fit, high-waisted denim style with a grey wool knit layered on top and square-toe or pointed-toe boots peeking out beneath. But with the arrival of warmer weather, my approach to styling stovepipe jeans has taken on a decidedly chicer feel.

Recently acquainted with the ever-elegant scarf blouse trend, I've discovered that this versatile top is one of the chicest pieces you can pair with stovepipe jeans this summer. The relaxed nature of the denim tempers the blouse's polished finish, making it feel much more wearable for daytime, whilst the blouse elevates the jeans in return.

Camilla Mendes steps outside wearing stovepipe jeans with a scarf blouse and white heeled sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showcasing the exact outfit formula I'm currently obsessed with, actor Camila Mendes was just spotted in New York wearing a sophisticated sleeveless scarf blouse with a pair of stovepipe jeans. Completing the look with the perfect summer shoe, Mendes opted for tall white strappy sandals. The barely-there design brought a sense of lightness to the full-length denim, while the crisp white hue added brightness and polish in one easy step.

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Inherently elegant and incredibly easy to recreate, this blouse, jeans and sandal combination is one I'll be returning to all summer long. If you're equally tempted, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best pieces to achieve the look.

Shop Scarf Blouses, Stovepipe Jeans and Sandals:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.