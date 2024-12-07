(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

You might have seen it in a store window. Perhaps you noticed it on the arms of Gigi Hadid and Emma Watson. Maybe you took a screenshot of it on Instagram. Chances are, you've come across the popular Prada Arqué bag in one way or another. But here's something you haven't seen: Prada has just offered an entirely new view of the accessory with a behind-the-scenes video showing the intricate design process.

Condensed into just 45 seconds, the clip displays hours of skilled craftsmanship and technical work that goes into designing the celebrity-loved handbag. "The distinctive crescent shape is enhanced with sophisticated details and workmanship: the construction pairs two pieces shaped with two wooden forms, while the shoulder strap runs the entire length of the curve, highlighting—along with the contrasting rib—the bag’s geometric precision and balance," Prada explained in a statement. "The timeless hobo bag design that inspires the model is juxtaposed with precious elements like the soft calf leather body and the nappa leather lining."

After watching the video, I came away with a renewed appreciation for the artisans who combine art and fashion into functional pieces. Scroll down to watch the clip and shop the Prada Arqué bag in several colorways.

Watch Prada's Behind-the-Scenes Video

Made in Prada – The Arqué - YouTube Watch On

Shop the Prada Arqué Bag

Prada Arqué Small Leather Shoulder Bag

