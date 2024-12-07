Prada Just Revealed a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of Its Celebrity-Favorite Bag
You might have seen it in a store window. Perhaps you noticed it on the arms of Gigi Hadid and Emma Watson. Maybe you took a screenshot of it on Instagram. Chances are, you've come across the popular Prada Arqué bag in one way or another. But here's something you haven't seen: Prada has just offered an entirely new view of the accessory with a behind-the-scenes video showing the intricate design process.
Condensed into just 45 seconds, the clip displays hours of skilled craftsmanship and technical work that goes into designing the celebrity-loved handbag. "The distinctive crescent shape is enhanced with sophisticated details and workmanship: the construction pairs two pieces shaped with two wooden forms, while the shoulder strap runs the entire length of the curve, highlighting—along with the contrasting rib—the bag’s geometric precision and balance," Prada explained in a statement. "The timeless hobo bag design that inspires the model is juxtaposed with precious elements like the soft calf leather body and the nappa leather lining."
After watching the video, I came away with a renewed appreciation for the artisans who combine art and fashion into functional pieces. Scroll down to watch the clip and shop the Prada Arqué bag in several colorways.
Watch Prada's Behind-the-Scenes Video
Shop the Prada Arqué Bag
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.