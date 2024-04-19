Olivia Wilde Just Wore a $138 Bag From a Cult-Favorite French Brand
One thing about me is that I've never lived more than 30 minutes away from the beach my entire life. I don't say that to spark jealousy—okay, maybe a little bit—but to explain why you should trust my recommendations when it comes to must-have beach accessories. You better believe I've tried it all, but I always come back to one simple, functional, stylish item: a canvas tote bag.
If you're looking to buy a new one this summer, why not follow Olivia Wilde's lead and opt for one by cult French brand Merci? The Parisian store is perhaps best known for its selection of home goods, but don't sleep on its cute tote bags. Wilde may not have been beach-bound in her newest paparazzi photo, but she appears to agree that a canvas tote bag is essential this time of year. Scroll down to shop Olivia Wilde's exact bag as well as similar options from L.L.Bean and Amazon.
On Olivia Wilde: Merci Canvas Shopping Bag ($138); La Ligne The Dean Jacket ($195) and T-shirt; Ray-Ban sunglasses; Birkenstock sandals
