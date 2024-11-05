Millie Bobby Brown Wore the Specific Uggs That Nordstrom Shoppers Love
I'm not usually one to ogle at celebrity weddings, but I was blown away by Millie Bobby Brown's bridal looks. She wore several different dresses, but my favorite by far was her vintage Valentino F/W 93 dress, which she and her stylist Ryan Young sourced from Happy Isles. It's my favorite wedding dress I've seen in a long time.
I could continue waxing poetic about that dress, but this story is not actually about her bridal style. Post-wedding, Bobby Brown naturally reverted to her typical laid-back looks. In a recent Instagram post, for instance, she wore a very casual gray sweatsuit with a light-pink scarf and Ugg Tasman Slippers ($110). These slippers are super popular on Nordstrom's website. Have you ever noticed how Nordstrom indicates how many people are viewing the item you landed on? Well, the number for these Ugg slippers was as high as I've ever seen: Over 600 people were viewing them at the same time as me. Scroll down to see how Millie Bobby Brown styled her Ugg shoes and shop the same style in several different colors.
Shop Millie Bobby Brown's Ugg Slippers in 4 Colorways
