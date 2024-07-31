Millie Bobby Brown Wore the $140 Sandals Nordstrom Shoppers Obsess Over

As you probably already know, Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi at the end of May. While anxiously awaiting wedding photos, we have some new pics to tide us over. The cute couple was just photographed at a New York City helipad looking like the definition of newlywed bliss.

For her travel excursion, Millie chose to wear a laidback look that's incredibly easy to copy. Specifically, she wore a Banana Republic Fern Linen-Blend Sweater Polo ($80) and Hemp-Cotton Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants ($105). Perhaps her all-white outfit indicates that she's still in a bridal mood. I certainly wouldn't blame her! My favorite part of her outfit was her Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals ($140). Comfortable, practical, and durable, these sandals are a hit with Nordstrom shoppers who consistently leave rave reviews on the retailer's website. Scroll down to see Millie Bobby Brown's travel look and shop the exact pieces she's wearing.

Millie Bobby Brown wears a white collared shirt with white pants and Birkenstock sandals

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Millie Bobby Brown: Banana Republic Fern Linen-Blend Sweater Polo ($80) and Hemp-Cotton Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants ($105); Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals ($140)

Shop Millie's Exact Pieces

Fern Linen-Blend Sweater Polo in White
Banana Republic
Fern Linen-Blend Sweater Polo

Hemp-Cotton Wide-Leg Paperbag Pant
Banana Republic
Hemp-Cotton Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals in White
Birkenstock
Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals

Shop Millie's Sandals in Four Other Colors

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals in Light Pink
Birkenstock
Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals in Black
Birkenstock
Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals in Brown
Birkenstock
Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Sandals in White
Birkenstock
Madrid Big Buckle Sandals

Shop More Birkenstock Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in Cream
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Sandals in Taupe
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in Brown
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in Black With Silver Hardware
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Sandals

Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle High Shine Sandals With Back Strap in Light Pink
Birkenstock
Milano Big Buckle High Shine Sandals

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

