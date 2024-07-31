Millie Bobby Brown Wore the $140 Sandals Nordstrom Shoppers Obsess Over
As you probably already know, Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi at the end of May. While anxiously awaiting wedding photos, we have some new pics to tide us over. The cute couple was just photographed at a New York City helipad looking like the definition of newlywed bliss.
For her travel excursion, Millie chose to wear a laidback look that's incredibly easy to copy. Specifically, she wore a Banana Republic Fern Linen-Blend Sweater Polo ($80) and Hemp-Cotton Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants ($105). Perhaps her all-white outfit indicates that she's still in a bridal mood. I certainly wouldn't blame her! My favorite part of her outfit was her Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals ($140). Comfortable, practical, and durable, these sandals are a hit with Nordstrom shoppers who consistently leave rave reviews on the retailer's website. Scroll down to see Millie Bobby Brown's travel look and shop the exact pieces she's wearing.
On Millie Bobby Brown: Banana Republic Fern Linen-Blend Sweater Polo ($80) and Hemp-Cotton Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants ($105); Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals ($140)
