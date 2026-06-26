From ancient Greece and the Roman Empire to Kate Moss and Sienna Miller in the early 2000s, gladiator sandals have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the years. Oh, and who could forget the iconic pair Pattie Boyd wore in the '60s during her marriage to George Harrison? Personally, I haven't owned a pair since I wore out the soles of my beloved gold Steve Madden gladiator sandals circa 2012, but I'm starting to think it's time to revisit the trend.
Ever the style icon, Michelle Obama just demonstrated exactly the kind of gladiator sandals that are back for 2026. Attending an opening event for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, the former first lady wore Jimmy Choo Ayla Sandals ($895) with Ossou's Sienna Top ($495) and Trace Jeans ($295). I'm not a huge fan of the knee-high gladiator sandals that could double as a baseball catcher's shin guards, so these more minimalist versions are right up my alley. They're strappy but not over-the-top, so there's no worry of being mistaken as an extra in The Odyssey. Scroll down to see her new outfit.