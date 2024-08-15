Meghan Markle Just Wore the Most Elegant Dress-and-Sandal Combo in Colombia

Royal fashion fans, listen up. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just embarked on a tour of Colombia, so you'll want to stay tuned to see all her sure-to-be-stellar outfits. As a sign of respect to her host country, Markle chose to wear a local designer on her first day in Bogotá: Johanna Ortiz. Rest assured, it's not a surface-level endorsement because Markle has worn Johanna Ortiz several times before, including on her trip to Nigeria. Markle's specific dress is actually still in stock as I write this. It's the Navajo Weaver Metallic Tweed Maxi Dress ($2150). Despite its four-digit price tag, I have a feeling it will sell out super fast.

As a huge fan of Latin American fashion, I can't wait to see which other brands Markle will choose to wear this week. If she's listening, here's my list of labels to consider: Silvia Tcherassi, Agua by Agua Bendita, Esteban Cortázar, Kika Vargas, Casa Chiqui, Carlo Carrizosa, and Maygel Coronel. Scroll down to see and shop Meghan Markle's dress from her Colombia trip.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Johanna Ortiz Navajo Weaver Metallic Tweed Maxi Dress ($2150)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Meghan Markle's Exact Dress