Makeup-Free Meghan Markle Just Wore the Sweatshirt Trend Guaranteed to Earn Compliments
If you're one of her 1.6 million followers, you already know that Meghan Markle returned to Instagram last month. In the last five weeks, she's only shared a few videos on the platform, including a New Year's Day greeting, a tribute to her late dog, and a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series. Yesterday, she posted a brand-new Instagram that's as inspiring as it is refreshing.
Meghan shared a candid selfie video showing a gift she secured for a fifteen-year-old girl who lost her Altadena home in the Eaton Fire. The teenager had told Markle that she wished she had saved her Billie Eilish concert tee from the fire, but was unable to. So what did Meghan do? She managed to get a hold of Billie herself, who signed some merch for the teenager. How sweet is that?
In the video, Meghan went makeup-free wearing a black sweatshirt with a twist. At the neckline, Archie's and Lili's names are embroidered in white cursive. The customized sweatshirt is from a small brand called Club Chainstitch based in Chicago. According to the brand's website, each piece is embroidered on a 1920s chain stitch machine. Scroll down to see Meghan's video and shop her exact sweatshirt.
Shop Meghan Markle's Customizable Sweatshirt
Meghan Markle purchased from this Chicago-based small business owner, who will embroider the name or phrase of your choice on your sweatshirt.
