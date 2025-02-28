Out of Nowhere, This Pant Trend Gained a Foothold With Celebs This Week
I have a confession: I'm only vaguely familiar with Gen Z celebrities. Does that make me sound old? Oh well, it's true. I may not know a lot about Maya Hawke and Tate McRae, for instance, but I can certainly recognize good outfits when I see them. The women were on the same sartorial page this week, both opting for full-length, baggy trousers in bright red.
Hawke was in Paris attending the Prada show, while McRae was in New York promoting her new album. During fashion week in the City of Light, Hawke styled her red trousers with a brown leather blazer, black T-shirt, and white handbag (all by Prada, of course). Over in rainy NYC, McRae braved the elements in a chic gray trench coat by Stella McCartney. Red trousers are not the most common wardrobe staple, but I'm suddenly convinced I need a pair right now. Scroll down to see their outfits and shop the trend for yourself.
How Maya Hawke and Tate McRae Style the Trend
On Maya Hawke: Prada jacket, shirt, pants, bag, and shoes
On Tate McRae: Stella McCartney trench coat, shirt, and pants
Shop Baggy Red Pants
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.