Out of Nowhere, This Pant Trend Gained a Foothold With Celebs This Week

I have a confession: I'm only vaguely familiar with Gen Z celebrities. Does that make me sound old? Oh well, it's true. I may not know a lot about Maya Hawke and Tate McRae, for instance, but I can certainly recognize good outfits when I see them. The women were on the same sartorial page this week, both opting for full-length, baggy trousers in bright red.

Hawke was in Paris attending the Prada show, while McRae was in New York promoting her new album. During fashion week in the City of Light, Hawke styled her red trousers with a brown leather blazer, black T-shirt, and white handbag (all by Prada, of course). Over in rainy NYC, McRae braved the elements in a chic gray trench coat by Stella McCartney. Red trousers are not the most common wardrobe staple, but I'm suddenly convinced I need a pair right now. Scroll down to see their outfits and shop the trend for yourself.

How Maya Hawke and Tate McRae Style the Trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Maya Hawke: Prada jacket, shirt, pants, bag, and shoes

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Tate McRae: Stella McCartney trench coat, shirt, and pants

Shop Baggy Red Pants

Madewell Low-Slung Baggy Jeans $120 SHOP NOW Madewell is always chic.

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers $80 SHOP NOW These Gap pants are so cool.

Alice + Olivia Dylan Faux Leather Pant $330 SHOP NOW Tate McRae wore leather pants, so I wore leather pants.