Madelyn Cline Just Wore $92 Shoes With a $36,000 Necklace on the Red Carpet

Madelyn Cline is living every fashion person's dream: she got to dig into a brand's archives to find a dress and wear it with a shiny piece of designer jewelry. Attending the season four premiere of Outer Banks in Charleston, Cline wore a Tommy Hilfiger white dress from spring 2010 originally modeled by Lily Donaldson on the runway. To spice up the minimalist gown, she added a museum-worthy Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Necklace ($36,300).

Cline's dress and necklace weren't the only noteworthy pieces in her look. She also wore Aldo Creride Sandals ($92), which are certainly more wallet-friendly than her jewels. The sandals also come in black and gold colorways, but Cline's beige versions were perfect for last night's outfit. Scroll down to see what Madelyn Cline wore to the premiere and shop her exact accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Madelyn Cline: Tommy Hilfiger S/S 10 dress; Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Necklace ($36,300); Aldo Creride Sandals ($92)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Donaldson originally wore Cline's dress on the runway during Tommy Hilfiger's S/S 10 show in New York.

