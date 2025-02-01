Jane Birkin's Daughter Just Wore One of Her Mom's Favorite Outfit Combos in Paris
Is it just me, or does every week seem like fashion week? Outside of the traditional womenswear calendar, we also have cruise, menswear, pre-fall, and couture shows. It's certainly a lot to keep up with, but it keeps avid fashion fans satiated year-round. This week, celebrities, designers, buyers, editors, and influencers convened in Paris for the menswear shows. One stylish attendee, in particular, stood out to me: Lou Doillon, who sat front row at AMI's F/W 25 menswear show.
Doillon wore an outfit combo that was a favorite of her mother, Jane Birkin: extra-short shorts, heels, and a coat. The juxtaposition of summer-ready shorts and a winter-proof coat makes this outfit combo slightly unexpected, but both women pulled it off with ease. Scroll down to see how Lou Doillon re-created an iconic outfit worn by Jane Birkin in 1971. Over 50 years later, this look is as cool as ever, so I've included pieces to shop if you'd like to try it yourself.
Jane Birkin in 1971
Lou Doillon in 2025
Re-Create the Outfit Combo
