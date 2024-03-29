Not to Brag, But My Trend Predictions Are Usually Right—These 7 Are Up Next
Not to sound cocky, but my trend predictions usually turn out to be accurate. Ask anyone—I've historically been ahead of the curve in talking about emerging trends and often test-driving them myself months, and in some cases multiple seasons, before they enter the mainstream. Of course, this is part of the task at hand of being a fashion editor, but I'll come right out and say it: I think I'm pretty good at it.
Take, for instance, the capri pant trend I was trying my hand at as early as last September that's now made its way from the runways to the racks at Zara. Or the same goes for the antique-style brooches I've been talking about for months, only to see so many of them in the fall 2024 collections. In other words, I tend to get it right more often than I don't, so if you're curious about which emerging styles are in the trend pipeline, you might want to pay attention to the predictions I'm laying out here.
Whether it's because of a runway moment, a celebrity stamp of approval, or merely the whispers between industry insiders, I've pinpointed seven pieces that I'm backing as the next big things.
Slim Suiting
Trendy pantsuits have been defined by the oversize look for about as long as I can remember, but 2024 is the year the tides are starting to turn. I'm already seeing a number of designers heading in the opposite direction by giving their tailoring much more fitted and streamlined cuts. Fitted blazers, three-quarter inch sleeves, and cigarette trousers are all key elements that I think will come to end the era of the big suit.
Big Belts
On his spring/summer 2024 runway, Tom Ford sent out a number of looks that featured metal-closure belts. Similarly, Khaite designed iterations with sculptural hands and overall I'm getting the sense that statement belts, especially with bold metal closures, will be the key accessories to know.
Grey Denim
Charcoal grey washes are popping up on my radar right now, with top-selling pairs like the Citizens of Humanity Ayla Cuffed Jeans and We The Free Good Luck Barrel Jeans being released in the mid-grey hue. They're as good as any pair of classic black jeans but feel a tad fresher when styled with other neutrals.
Olive Green
Things may be heating up in the red department, but the Milan shows just surprised us with a slew of hunter-green looks that have serious potential to become fall's big color trend. Deep olive tones popped up all over the map. At Bottega Veneta, marled wool outerwear was painted in the earthy color, and Ferragamo offered up sleek accessories, including its famed Hug bag, in a new taupe colorway. It has serious potential to be the new neutral.
Suede Handbags
There's an overarching '70s revival on the horizon and it's about to bring an influx of modern bohemian styles to the forefront. For handbags, that means soft suede carryalls with slouchier, more unstructured shapes than what we're used to seeing at the moment are also coming around the bend. Prepare to see more suede versions of designer It bags emerge, like with The Rows Margaux iteration.
Dainty Polka Dots
So far into 2024, It prints have came in the form of animal prints like leopard and snakeskin, but I'm already laying claim to what's next, namely polka dots. Miu Miu and Saint Laurent both showed a number of looks in recent seasons that featured a dainty polka dot motif. On pretty chiffon tops and halter dresses, the print gives major "la dolce vita" energy.
Fishnet Flats
We've been talking about mesh flats for a minute now, so I think it's time we discuss the next evolution in the mesh-shoe trend: fishnet flats. They're naturally going to be a bit more controversial as the fishnet material lends an even more "naked" look than some of the mesh flats on the market, so the texture feels unexpected in a cool way.
