I Asked Naomi Campbell What Fall Trend Makes Her Feel Like a Boss—Her Answer Nailed It

When I think of words to describe Naomi Campbell, “boss” is one that immediately comes to mind. She may have started her career as a model, but in recent years, she’s been able to achieve success as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leader, making her someone a lot of us look up to. One of her latest projects involves designing a collection for Boss, and when I had the opportunity to speak with her about the designs, I had so many questions.

A lot of the inspiration behind this collection came from her current lifestyle, which requires a robust and versatile wardrobe that can do it all as she travels for work while also attempting to enjoy her time off.

How does your latest collection with Boss align with your vibe for fall 2024?

Everything is comfortable—easy to travel in, to move around the world in. I needed a collection that makes it so that you don’t have to think too much. You can just change, look good, and go out and do what you want to do. This is a capsule that allows you to be that person of authority or at least look the part. I always say, “Fake it until you make it.”

What’s the trend that you’re most excited to wear this fall?

I’m always excited to wear tailored and structured pieces because it helps me fill the Boss role.

Shop Naomi Campbell’s Vibe for 2024

Naomi x BOSS Regular-Fit Trousers $398 SHOP NOW Pants that look like trousers but feel as good as sweats >

J.Crew Vivienne Blazer $250 SHOP NOW Hello, preppy tailoring.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph $96900 SHOP NOW A watch is basically a requirement of this dress code.

Aritzia Insider Tube Top $138 SHOP NOW I’d love to ask Naomi how to style this top.

Madewell The Kline Blazer $218 SHOP NOW Naomi Campbell would tell you to buy a new blazer.

Naomi x BOSS Oversize-Fit Coat $1695 SHOP NOW The floor-length coat trend is a must-see this season, and I’m obsessed.

Naomi x BOSS Regular-Fit Trousers $398 SHOP NOW I am going to need these pants in black as well.

Acne Studios Gray Belted Coat $1900 SHOP NOW Now this is a functional trench coat that does it all, and I am simply obsessed.

Aritzia Lodge Pant $128 SHOP NOW Now this is an outfit I’d like to copy.

Vince Cotton Blend Chore Jacket $207 SHOP NOW If a sweater could be tailored, this is how it would be done.

Naomi x BOSS Clutch Bag $299 SHOP NOW A statement clutch because there are going to be a lot of events this fall.

Massimo Dutti Straight Knit Co-Ord Midi Skirt $90 SHOP NOW I have a feeling Campbell owns several matching sets like this one.

Wilfred Adelaide Jacket $228 SHOP NOW The more matching sets in my repertoire, the better.

Naomi x BOSS Cocktail Dress With Asymmetric Draped Neckline $695 SHOP NOW You have to see the back of this dress.

Sam Edelman Sylvia Knee High Boot $200 SHOP NOW Boots that go with everything are a must.

Mango Satin Dress With Knot Detail $180 SHOP NOW This dress is incredible.

Reformation Micah Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW Black and gold really do it for me.

Aritzia Celeste Dress $148 SHOP NOW This ’60s-friendly silhouette is coming back.

Nordstrom Pleated Midi Skirt $119 SHOP NOW My kind of tailoring.

French Connection Fluffy Cardigan $148 SHOP NOW This is the kind of cardigan I need in my life.

AllSaints Onyx Twist Sleeve T-Shirt $71 SHOP NOW This is the T-shirt to know.

Madewell Glen Plaid Vest $128 SHOP NOW Bring on the vests.

Mango Pipa Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW As if I needed more black-and-white pieces in my collection.

Moschino Jeans Midi Skirt $495 SHOP NOW The kind of skirt you should be in the market for if you’re also after the tailored look.

Alexander McQueen Pinstripe Blazer $2990 SHOP NOW Yes, power suit!

Mangos Metallic Chunky Knit Cardigan $80 SHOP NOW This sweater is breathtaking.