I Asked Naomi Campbell What Fall Trend Makes Her Feel Like a Boss—Her Answer Nailed It
When I think of words to describe Naomi Campbell, “boss” is one that immediately comes to mind. She may have started her career as a model, but in recent years, she’s been able to achieve success as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leader, making her someone a lot of us look up to. One of her latest projects involves designing a collection for Boss, and when I had the opportunity to speak with her about the designs, I had so many questions.
A lot of the inspiration behind this collection came from her current lifestyle, which requires a robust and versatile wardrobe that can do it all as she travels for work while also attempting to enjoy her time off.
How does your latest collection with Boss align with your vibe for fall 2024?
Everything is comfortable—easy to travel in, to move around the world in. I needed a collection that makes it so that you don’t have to think too much. You can just change, look good, and go out and do what you want to do. This is a capsule that allows you to be that person of authority or at least look the part. I always say, “Fake it until you make it.”
What’s the trend that you’re most excited to wear this fall?
I’m always excited to wear tailored and structured pieces because it helps me fill the Boss role.
