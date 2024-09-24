I Asked Naomi Campbell What Fall Trend Makes Her Feel Like a Boss—Her Answer Nailed It

Naomi Campbell's collection for Hugo Boss

(Image credit: Courtesy of Boss)

When I think of words to describe Naomi Campbell, “boss” is one that immediately comes to mind. She may have started her career as a model, but in recent years, she’s been able to achieve success as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leader, making her someone a lot of us look up to. One of her latest projects involves designing a collection for Boss, and when I had the opportunity to speak with her about the designs, I had so many questions.

A lot of the inspiration behind this collection came from her current lifestyle, which requires a robust and versatile wardrobe that can do it all as she travels for work while also attempting to enjoy her time off.

Naomi Campbell's collection for Hugo Boss

(Image credit: Courtesy of Boss)

How does your latest collection with Boss align with your vibe for fall 2024?

Everything is comfortable—easy to travel in, to move around the world in. I needed a collection that makes it so that you don’t have to think too much. You can just change, look good, and go out and do what you want to do. This is a capsule that allows you to be that person of authority or at least look the part. I always say, “Fake it until you make it.”

What’s the trend that you’re most excited to wear this fall?

I’m always excited to wear tailored and structured pieces because it helps me fill the Boss role.

Naomi Campbell at the BOSS store

(Image credit: Courtesy of Boss)

Shop Naomi Campbell’s Vibe for 2024

Naomi X Boss Regular-Fit Trousers in Natural-Stretch Wool
Naomi x BOSS
Regular-Fit Trousers

Pants that look like trousers but feel as good as sweats >

Vivienne Blazer in Italian Bi-Stretch Wool Blend
J.Crew
Vivienne Blazer

Hello, preppy tailoring.

Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph
Audemars Piguet
Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph

A watch is basically a requirement of this dress code.

Aritzia, Insider Tube Top
Aritzia
Insider Tube Top

I’d love to ask Naomi how to style this top.

Madewell, The Kline Blazer
Madewell
The Kline Blazer

Naomi Campbell would tell you to buy a new blazer.

Naomi X Boss Oversize-Fit Coat in Wool
Naomi x BOSS
Oversize-Fit Coat

The floor-length coat trend is a must-see this season, and I’m obsessed.

Naomi X Boss Regular-Fit Trousers in Natural-Stretch Wool
Naomi x BOSS
Regular-Fit Trousers

I am going to need these pants in black as well.

Gray Belted Coat
Acne Studios
Gray Belted Coat

Now this is a functional trench coat that does it all, and I am simply obsessed.

Aritzia, Lodge Pant
Aritzia
Lodge Pant

Now this is an outfit I’d like to copy.

Cotton Blend Chore Jacket
Vince
Cotton Blend Chore Jacket

If a sweater could be tailored, this is how it would be done.

Naomi X Boss Clutch Bag in Faux Fur
Naomi x BOSS
Clutch Bag

A statement clutch because there are going to be a lot of events this fall.

Straight Knit Co-Ord Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Straight Knit Co-Ord Midi Skirt

I have a feeling Campbell owns several matching sets like this one.

Adelaide Jacket
Wilfred
Adelaide Jacket

The more matching sets in my repertoire, the better.

Naomi X Boss Cocktail Dress With Asymmetric Draped Neckline
Naomi x BOSS
Cocktail Dress With Asymmetric Draped Neckline

You have to see the back of this dress.

Sylvia Knee High Boot
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boot

Boots that go with everything are a must.

Satin Dress With Knot Detail
Mango
Satin Dress With Knot Detail

This dress is incredible.

Micah Knit Dress
Reformation
Micah Knit Dress

Black and gold really do it for me.

Aritzia, Celeste Dress
Aritzia
Celeste Dress

This ’60s-friendly silhouette is coming back.

Pleated Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Pleated Midi Skirt

My kind of tailoring.

Fluffy Cardigan
French Connection
Fluffy Cardigan

This is the kind of cardigan I need in my life.

Onyx Twist Sleeve T-Shirt
AllSaints
Onyx Twist Sleeve T-Shirt

This is the T-shirt to know.

Glen Plaid Vest
Madewell
Glen Plaid Vest

Bring on the vests.

Pipa Cardigan
Mango
Pipa Cardigan

As if I needed more black-and-white pieces in my collection.

半身裙
Moschino Jeans
Midi Skirt

The kind of skirt you should be in the market for if you’re also after the tailored look.

西装
Alexander McQueen
Pinstripe Blazer

Yes, power suit!

Metallic Chunky Knit Cardigan
Mangos
Metallic Chunky Knit Cardigan

This sweater is breathtaking.

Naomi X Boss Cropped Down Jacket in Velvet-Touch Fabric
Naomi x BOSS
Cropped Down Jacket

The kind of puffer you’ll want to have on hand for the colder months coming up.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

