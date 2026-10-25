Kristen Bell Has One of L.A.’s Best Wardrobes—These are the 3 Autumn Trends She Keeps Coming Back To

Turns out, everybody wants Kristen Bell's autumn wardrobe. Scroll to see the three looks on our list to replicate this season.

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kristen bell autumn capsule wardrobe 2026
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If, like me, you're clearing your schedule to binge-watch the latest season of Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are probably occupying 90% of your brain space right now. Whilst The O.C.'s Seth Cohen will always hold a holy, unshakable place in my heart, this week it's Kristen's autumn wardrobe that has my full undivided attention. Currently out on a press tour to promote the hit series, the actress has been taking to the streets of New York, swapping from one impossibly chic ensemble to another.

Whether she's stepping out in a preppy striped polo jumper and jeans, or creating a casually-cool look in washed puddle jeans and a white T-shirt, every outfit has hit the seasonal style mark. Relaxed yet refined, each is charming, full of personality and easy to recreate. Naturally, we're obsessed, and it would be almost selfish to not let you in on the fun too. Scroll down to see and shop the three looks from Kristen Bell's autumn wardrobe that you simply can't miss out on.

Kristen Bell's Autumn Wardrobe Is a Must See:

1. Funnel Neck Leather Jacket + Wrap Trousers + Satin Heels

Kristen Bell is seen arriving at the Empire State Building on October 22, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When I saw this look, I knew it needed to make the edit. Pairing a rich, burgundy funnel-neck jacket with a dressy pair of high-waisted wrap trousers, this look serves as pure high-low styling inspiration. And the satin heels? An extra touch of elegance, especially when finished with that iconic croc Hermes Kelly. Off-duty styling at its very best.

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2. Fringe Jacket + Bermuda Shorts + Slouch Boots

Kristen Bell is seen at the &quot;Jimmy Fallon&quot; show on October 22, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Running to an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, Kristen went minimal in a stylish black and navy look. Because of the colour, her midnight suede fringe leather jacket and slouched boots felt less boho and more It-girl, thanks in part to her Bermuda shorts and The Row '90s bag. Breaking up the heaviness of a monochrome look with something tonal and low-contrast is a smart move, especially when in a stylish slouched shape. This is how you play with colour and texture in a sophisticated way.

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3. Striped Polo Jumper + Jeans + Leather Trainers

Kristen Bell is seen walking in SoHo on October 20, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Keeping things casual, Kristen still maintained her trademark polish, even in a dressed-down look. Reaching for a fun and playful striped polo, her choice of wide-leg indigo jeans and minimal black leather trainers kept her outfit feeling tailored and sharp but still maintaining its carefree feel. And the cherry on top? Well, that would be her red beanie and burgundy Chanel bag. Not only did they help to tie in the polo with the rest of the look, but they also happen to be super functional for a chilly, busy day on the go.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.