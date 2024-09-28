Katie Holmes Just Wore the $35 Bag I Suddenly Need in Every Color
I'm a firm advocate of the high-low mix. While I have some designer pieces that I cherish, my wardrobe is not exactly filled with expensive clothes. I personally love mixing luxury labels like Khaite and Jacquemus with thrifty finds from H&M and Mango. As it turns out, Katie Holmes is also on the same page.
Photographed in New York City, she wore a Marfa Stance Quilt Jacket ($1195) with a Land's End Canvas Tote Bag ($35). Over $1,000 separates her designer jacket from her everyday tote, but they're a match made in fashion heaven. I tend to associate canvas bags with beach trips, but Holmes just proved that the affordable accessory can also look chic for fall and winter. Scroll down to re-create Katie Holmes's newest NYC early-fall outfit.
On Katie Holmes: Marfa Stance jacket; Land's End tote bag
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.