Katie Holmes Just Wore the $35 Bag I Suddenly Need in Every Color

I'm a firm advocate of the high-low mix. While I have some designer pieces that I cherish, my wardrobe is not exactly filled with expensive clothes. I personally love mixing luxury labels like Khaite and Jacquemus with thrifty finds from H&M and Mango. As it turns out, Katie Holmes is also on the same page.

Photographed in New York City, she wore a Marfa Stance Quilt Jacket ($1195) with a Land's End Canvas Tote Bag ($35). Over $1,000 separates her designer jacket from her everyday tote, but they're a match made in fashion heaven. I tend to associate canvas bags with beach trips, but Holmes just proved that the affordable accessory can also look chic for fall and winter. Scroll down to re-create Katie Holmes's newest NYC early-fall outfit.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Land's End/Sara Jaye)

On Katie Holmes: Marfa Stance jacket; Land's End tote bag

