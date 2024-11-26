Katie Holmes's Luxurious It Bag Costs $4900 Less Than My Holy-Grail Purse
We're all aware that prices for luxury handbags have skyrocketed in recent years. The Row's highly coveted Margaux bag, for instance, costs $3650 for the smallest size, $5700 for a medium version (which I own), and $6400 for the largest tote. The Margaux is undoubtedly my holy-grail handbag, but its price is simply out of the question for many. Personally, I'd rather not revert to fast fashion when it comes to handbags, as I'm more than willing to spend money on a high-quality, elegant, well-constructed bag made with premium leather. And that's where brands like Manu Atelier come in, which offer beautiful creations for less than $800.
Katie Holmes, for instance, just wore Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 35 Silk Grey Nubuck Bag ($745). I'm very aware that a $745 handbag is still extremely expensive, but it's a whopping $4955 less than a medium-sized Margaux bag. Plus, it boasts the same quality and craftsmanship as its more expensive counterpart and will appeal to shoppers looking for an unmistakably luxurious product at a fraction of the price. Sound like you? Scroll down to shop Holmes's Manu Atelier bag, which is also available in eight other colors.
On Katie Holmes: Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Silk Grey Nubuck ($745)
Shop Katie Holmes's Bag in 8 Different Colors
