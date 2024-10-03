Kate Middleton Just Wore the Fall Color That's Trendy, Elegant, and Expensive-Looking
Royal fans around the world breathed a sigh of relief when the Princess of Wales announced her completion of chemotherapy in early September. Her statement, accompanied by a heartfelt video, mentioned that she will slowly return to royal duties. Roughly a month later, today marks her first official appearance since then.
Kate Middleton welcomed a 16-year-old aspiring photographer to Windsor Castle. For the meeting, the princess wore a familiar outfit: a burgundy Roland Mouret pantsuit that she debuted back in December 2022. Nearly two years later, the color is actually trendier than ever thanks to a surge in popularity. Burgundy is so in demand right now that my Who What Wear colleague Allyson wrote an entire story on the hue, chronicling its prevalence on runways, Instagram, celebrities, and retailers. Scroll down to see Kate Middleton's burgundy pantsuit and shop the color trend for yourself.
Kate's Burgundy Suit in 2024
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The Same Suit in 2022
On Kate Middleton: Roland Mouret suit
Shop My Favorite Burgundy Pieces for Fall
Ballet flats are simultaneously trendy and timeless.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.