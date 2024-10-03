Kate Middleton Just Wore the Fall Color That's Trendy, Elegant, and Expensive-Looking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans around the world breathed a sigh of relief when the Princess of Wales announced her completion of chemotherapy in early September. Her statement, accompanied by a heartfelt video, mentioned that she will slowly return to royal duties. Roughly a month later, today marks her first official appearance since then.

Kate Middleton welcomed a 16-year-old aspiring photographer to Windsor Castle. For the meeting, the princess wore a familiar outfit: a burgundy Roland Mouret pantsuit that she debuted back in December 2022. Nearly two years later, the color is actually trendier than ever thanks to a surge in popularity. Burgundy is so in demand right now that my Who What Wear colleague Allyson wrote an entire story on the hue, chronicling its prevalence on runways, Instagram, celebrities, and retailers. Scroll down to see Kate Middleton's burgundy pantsuit and shop the color trend for yourself.

Kate's Burgundy Suit in 2024

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The Same Suit in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Roland Mouret suit

Shop My Favorite Burgundy Pieces for Fall

MANGO Pinstripe Suit Blazer $140 SHOP NOW Mango has an excellent selection of jackets right now.

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $35 SHOP NOW H&M always has the best prices.

Reformation Margoax Regenerative Merino Mock Neck Sweater $168 SHOP NOW This is so darn chic.

Reformation Alex Mid Rise Pants $228 SHOP NOW These trousers are perfect for the office.

Repetto Ssense Exclusive Burgundy Cendrillon Ballerina Flats $380 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are simultaneously trendy and timeless.