Kate Middleton Just Abandoned Her Signature Wide-Leg Trousers for This Anti-Trend Pair

Proving that she's anything but predictable, Kate Middleton just shirked her usual wide-leg trousers in favour of something much more streamlined. See her look here.

To chart the evolution of the Princess of Wales's style, you needn't look further than her choice of trousers. When Kate Middleton first stepped into the limelight back in the early 2000s, she wore low-rise bootcut jeans (just like the rest of us). By the 2010s, she transitioned into mid-rise skinny pants and jeans. Around 2019, the princess adopted a new-to-her silhouette: wide-leg trousers. Before that, Middleton largely reserved trousers and jeans for informal occasions, turning to dresses for more elevated affairs. With the introduction of wide-leg styles, however, she was suddenly styling trousers in dressier ways that didn't involve white trainers or flats.

In the last six years or so, Middleton has continued her love affair with full-length, wide-leg trousers. Recently, however, she broke tradition and opted for straight-leg, cropped pair. It's certainly not the first time she's worn such a style, but it's still a departure from her norm. Scroll down to see what Catherine, the Princess of Wales, wore to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex and shop similar pieces.

Kate Middleton wears a brown striped blazer with brown pants and white sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Blazé Milano blazer; Ralph Lauren shirt; Veja Esplar Logo Trainers (£85)

Kate Middleton wears a brown striped blazer with brown pants and white sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Re-Create Kate Middleton's Outfit:

Michele Jacket - Coffee Beige Stripes - Viscose - Sézane
Sézane
Michele Jacket

This blazer will make any outfit you wear look chicer.

Single-Breasted Relaxed Blazer
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Relaxed Blazer

The perfect way to dress up jeans, too.

Alexander: Tencel™ Lyocell, Chocolate Stripe X Felicity Kay
With Nothing Underneath
Alexander Shirt

Stripes on stripes always work.

Tomboy Shirt - Ecru-Camel Stripes - 0rganic Cotton - Textile Made From Organic Fibers - Sézane
Sézane
Tomboy Shirt

This linen shirt is ideal for summer's hot temperatures.

Pintuck Tapered Trousers in Chocolate Brown
Reiss
Pintuck Tapered Trousers in Chocolate Brown

So sleek, these read Kate Middleton.

Tailored Cigarette Trousers
H&M
Tailored Cigarette Trousers

If you're on a budget, this is the brown taper trouser for you.

Esplar Trainers
VEJA
Esplar Trainers

I can't believe these trainers are on sale. Don't walk.

Campo Panelled Leather Sneakers
VEJA
Campo Panelled Leather Sneakers

The metallic flash will elevate any look.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

