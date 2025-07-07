Kate Middleton Just Abandoned Her Signature Wide-Leg Trousers for This Anti-Trend Pair

To chart the evolution of the Princess of Wales's style, you needn't look further than her choice of trousers. When Kate Middleton first stepped into the limelight back in the early 2000s, she wore low-rise bootcut jeans (just like the rest of us). By the 2010s, she transitioned into mid-rise skinny pants and jeans. Around 2019, the princess adopted a new-to-her silhouette: wide-leg trousers. Before that, Middleton largely reserved trousers and jeans for informal occasions, turning to dresses for more elevated affairs. With the introduction of wide-leg styles, however, she was suddenly styling trousers in dressier ways that didn't involve white trainers or flats.

In the last six years or so, Middleton has continued her love affair with full-length, wide-leg trousers. Recently, however, she broke tradition and opted for straight-leg, cropped pair. It's certainly not the first time she's worn such a style, but it's still a departure from her norm. Scroll down to see what Catherine, the Princess of Wales, wore to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex and shop similar pieces.

On Kate Middleton: Blazé Milano blazer; Ralph Lauren shirt; Veja Esplar Logo Trainers (£85)

Re-Create Kate Middleton's Outfit: