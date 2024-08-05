Kaia and Cindy Just Wore the Same Dress Trend to a Montana Wedding
Choosing the perfect outfit for a wedding can be a daunting task, especially when balancing a dress code and your personal style. For Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, who recently attended a wedding in Montana, this challenge was met with their signature supermodel flair.
Both fashion icons chose spaghetti-strap maxi dresses that nailed the delicate line between making a statement and respecting the occasion. While Kaia went with a gorgeous green number, Cindy chose a pretty floral frock. The flowy dresses managed to strike the perfect balance between personal expression and wedding etiquette. Remember: Thou shalt never upstage the bride! Scroll down to see what Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford wore to attend a wedding in Montana and shop spaghetti-strap maxi dresses for yourself.
Shop Spaghetti-Strap Maxi Dresses
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.