Kaia and Cindy Just Wore the Same Dress Trend to a Montana Wedding

Choosing the perfect outfit for a wedding can be a daunting task, especially when balancing a dress code and your personal style. For Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, who recently attended a wedding in Montana, this challenge was met with their signature supermodel flair.

Both fashion icons chose spaghetti-strap maxi dresses that nailed the delicate line between making a statement and respecting the occasion. While Kaia went with a gorgeous green number, Cindy chose a pretty floral frock. The flowy dresses managed to strike the perfect balance between personal expression and wedding etiquette. Remember: Thou shalt never upstage the bride! Scroll down to see what Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford wore to attend a wedding in Montana and shop spaghetti-strap maxi dresses for yourself.

