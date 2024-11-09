Forget Jeans—This Elegant Pant Trend Will Upgrade Your Favorite Hoodie

I'm a denim person through and through. My motto: When in doubt, throw on a pair of jeans. Maybe it's the Californian in me, but I genuinely don't even think about wearing other styles of pants. This season, however, I feel like expanding my horizons a bit. I came across the below image of Irina Shayk wearing satin wide-leg trousers, and it got my wheels spinning.

Shayk's satin pants are so much more luxurious than jeans but are just as comfortable (if not more!). I particularly love how the elegant satin material instantly elevates her basic black hoodie. Going into the holiday party season, I'm definitely motivated to get my hands on a similar pair of pants now. Thank you for the inspiration, Irina! Scroll down to see Irina Shayk's newest outfit in New York City—peep her adorable dog—and shop editor-approved black satin pants for yourself.

Irina Shayk wears black satin pants with a hoodie while holding her dog

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Editor-Approved Black Satin Trousers

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

