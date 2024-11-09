Forget Jeans—This Elegant Pant Trend Will Upgrade Your Favorite Hoodie
I'm a denim person through and through. My motto: When in doubt, throw on a pair of jeans. Maybe it's the Californian in me, but I genuinely don't even think about wearing other styles of pants. This season, however, I feel like expanding my horizons a bit. I came across the below image of Irina Shayk wearing satin wide-leg trousers, and it got my wheels spinning.
Shayk's satin pants are so much more luxurious than jeans but are just as comfortable (if not more!). I particularly love how the elegant satin material instantly elevates her basic black hoodie. Going into the holiday party season, I'm definitely motivated to get my hands on a similar pair of pants now. Thank you for the inspiration, Irina! Scroll down to see Irina Shayk's newest outfit in New York City—peep her adorable dog—and shop editor-approved black satin pants for yourself.
