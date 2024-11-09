Forget Jeans—This Elegant Pant Trend Will Upgrade Your Favorite Hoodie

I'm a denim person through and through. My motto: When in doubt, throw on a pair of jeans. Maybe it's the Californian in me, but I genuinely don't even think about wearing other styles of pants. This season, however, I feel like expanding my horizons a bit. I came across the below image of Irina Shayk wearing satin wide-leg trousers, and it got my wheels spinning.

Shayk's satin pants are so much more luxurious than jeans but are just as comfortable (if not more!). I particularly love how the elegant satin material instantly elevates her basic black hoodie. Going into the holiday party season, I'm definitely motivated to get my hands on a similar pair of pants now. Thank you for the inspiration, Irina! Scroll down to see Irina Shayk's newest outfit in New York City—peep her adorable dog—and shop editor-approved black satin pants for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Editor-Approved Black Satin Trousers

Old Navy High-Waisted Satin Super Wide-Leg Pants $50 $30 SHOP NOW Hurry: These perfect pants won't be on sale forever.

J.Crew Stratus Pants in Textured Satin $148 SHOP NOW J.Crew never lets me down.

H&M Wide-Leg Satin Pants $60 SHOP NOW H&M always has excellent interpretations of the season's biggest trends.

Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Italian Satin Pants $180 SHOP NOW These Banana Republic pants are perfect for the office.

FAVORITE DAUGHTER The Satin Favorite Pants $268 SHOP NOW These pants have a cult following.

ELOQUII Flare Leg Pull on Pants $100 $53 SHOP NOW This Eloquii sale is incredibly tempting.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants $198 SHOP NOW Reformation nailed it with these satin pants.

Vince Fluid High Waist Straight Leg Pants $365 SHOP NOW I've long relied on Vince for workwear staples.