Cardi B and Hunter Schafer Celebrated Their Stylists at This Posh L.A. Dinner—See the Photos

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Celebrity stylists are often relegated to behind-the-scenes roles, but they were rightfully front and center at a special dinner hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Instagram in Los Angeles last week. The event celebrated the magazine's Power Stylists issue, which honors the industry's top 25 stylists and features a series of five different covers.

Many of the honorees brought their celebrity clients as dates, including Brad Goreski and Demi Moore, Kollin Carter and Cardi B, and Dara and Hunter Schafer. The dinner, held at the iconic Sunset Tower, was the perfect culmination of an incredibly busy and memorable award season. I won't soon forget Jessica Paster's work on Emily Blunt's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer run or Andrew Mukamal's brilliant partnership with Margot Robbie for Barbie. Scroll down to see all the photos from the posh evening.

Demi Moore, wearing Schiaparelli, posed with her stylist Brad Goreski.

Hunter Schafer and her stylist Dara both wore Erdem outfits, complete with matching shoes.

Cardi B, pictured with her stylist Kollin Carter, wore a Nicolas Jebran dress and Jimmy Choo shoes to the posh dinner at the Sunset Tower.

Jessica Paster posed in front of her THR cover, which she shot with her client Emily Blunt.

Co-host Eva Chen and stylist Shiona Turini looked chic at the event.

Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald celebrated their THR cover at the dinner.

Talk about a power trio. Erica Cloud, Brad Goreski, and Jamie Mizrahi all made The Hollywood Reporter's list of the industry's top 25 stylists.

Lisa Rinna, wearing Viktor & Rolf, attended the dinner with her stylist Danyul Brown.

Erin Walsh, who styles Anne Hathaway and Selena Gomez, was among the night's honorees.