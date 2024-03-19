EmRata Just Turned Her Engagement Ring Into Divorce Rings—See the Transformation
What do you do with your engagement ring when you get divorced? Well, if you're Emily Ratajkowski, you turn it into two separate "divorce rings." The model just shared her new jewelry pieces on Instagram, and I'm positive she's going to cause an uptick in Google searches on divorce rings.
If you remember, EmRata originally got engaged back in August 2019 with a unique Alison Lou piece custom-made for her. I even wrote a story about the ring for Who What Wear, explaining how the duo of mismatched stones started a new trend. Now, she's taken the same two stones and turned them into two separate rings, which she's wearing on her pinky and ring fingers. How genius is that? Scroll down to revisit her original engagement ring and see how she's revamped the piece for her single life.
Emily Ratajkowski's Original Engagement Ring
On Emily Ratajkowski: custom Alison Lou ring
Her New "Divorce Rings"
On Emily Ratajkowski: custom Alison Lou rings
