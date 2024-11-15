So This Is How to Style Skinny Jeans If You Want to Look Expensive
Baggy jeans are selling like crazy these days, but let's not pretend they're the only option on the market! I know many of you are devotees of skinnies and I don't blame you. With the right styling, form-fitting jeans can look sleeker and more polished than billowy pants. If you're curious how to style skinny jeans in a very 2025 way, look no further.
Photographed in New York City, Eiza González offered an excellent way to make the trend look elevated and expensive. She paired her skinny jeans with a striking gray coat, cool cowboy boots, a simple crewneck sweater, aviator sunglasses, a baseball hat, and a Chloé handbag. The result is a chic outfit that screams model-off-duty. In other words, it's the perfect balance between laidback and glamorous. Scroll down to see her outfit and shop pieces to re-create it.
On Eiza González: Chloé Bracelet Bag ($2850); Way Forward Handle With Care Baseball Hat ($99)
Re-Create the Look
I've been wearing Steve Madden shoes for 15 years and they've never let me down.
These Victoria Beckham sunglasses are so chic.
