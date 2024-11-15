So This Is How to Style Skinny Jeans If You Want to Look Expensive

By
published
in News

Baggy jeans are selling like crazy these days, but let's not pretend they're the only option on the market! I know many of you are devotees of skinnies and I don't blame you. With the right styling, form-fitting jeans can look sleeker and more polished than billowy pants. If you're curious how to style skinny jeans in a very 2025 way, look no further.

Photographed in New York City, Eiza González offered an excellent way to make the trend look elevated and expensive. She paired her skinny jeans with a striking gray coat, cool cowboy boots, a simple crewneck sweater, aviator sunglasses, a baseball hat, and a Chloé handbag. The result is a chic outfit that screams model-off-duty. In other words, it's the perfect balance between laidback and glamorous. Scroll down to see her outfit and shop pieces to re-create it.

Eiza González wears skinny jeans with knee-high black boots and a gray coat

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Eiza González: Chloé Bracelet Bag ($2850); Way Forward Handle With Care Baseball Hat ($99)

Re-Create the Look

Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat

The kind of coat you can wear every single day.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Reformation's sweater selection is excellent right now.

Butter Skinny Jeans
1822 Denim
Butter Skinny Jeans

These are a popular choice among Nordstrom shoppers.

Steve Madden Hayward Black Leather Boots in Black
Steve Madden
Hayward Black Leather Boots

I've been wearing Steve Madden shoes for 15 years and they've never let me down.

Victoria Beckham Double Bridge Aviator Sunglasses In Brown Horn
Victoria Beckham
Double Bridge Aviator Sunglasses In Brown Horn

These Victoria Beckham sunglasses are so chic.

Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
CHLOÉ
Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Eiza González's exact bag is a winner.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest